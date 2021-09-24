How to Customize Your Windows 11 Taskbar

If you’ve updated your computer from Windows 10 to Windows 11, you may find that your taskbar isn’t quite as configurable — and perhaps not as useful — as it was before. For example, the old, familiar Start menu with configurable Live Tiles is now gone. The Search box is no longer within the taskbar, but can be accessed by first clicking on the Start menu—an extra step. (Though the fact that Cortana is no longer automatically part of that search box may at least be considered by many as a plus.)

One more thing: The taskbar is now permanently glued to the bottom of the screen—so if you were more comfortable placing it at the top of the screen, or on either side, you’re out of luck.

As you can imagine, Windows users are already posting fixes for at least some of these issues – as long as you’re comfortable with tweaking your Windows registry. For example, there is one that lets you move the taskbar to the top of the screen, and another that lets you change the size of the taskbar.

It is possible that Microsoft will bring back some of these capabilities in future updates to the new OS. For now, let’s focus on how you can adjust the current Windows 11 taskbar.

Pin an App to the Taskbar

Pinning an app to the taskbar at the bottom can be a little – well, awkward. There are several ways to handle this:

If an app is running, its icon will appear in the taskbar with a line at the bottom indicating that it is active. If you want the taskbar to have its icon even after you close it, right-click on the icon and select “Pin to Taskbar”.

If an app isn’t running, but its icon is on your desktop, you can pin it to the taskbar as well. Right-click on the desktop icon and click “Show more options”. A long menu will open; About two-thirds down, you’ll see “Pin to taskbar”.

You can also click the Start icon, select the “All Apps” button, and then right-click on the app you want. If you don’t see “Pin to taskbar” in the menu that appears, select “More” and you’ll see “Pin to taskbar.”

remove an app from taskbar

Deleting most apps is easy: just right-click the icon and select “Unpin from taskbar.”

Some icons take a little more effort to remove. The Start Menu icon, as might be expected, is not removable. But there are four other icons that cannot be removed but can be hidden. The easiest way to do this is:

Right click on the taskbar.

Select “Taskbar Settings”. (You can also get there by going to “Settings” > “Personalization” > “Taskbar”.)

Toggle any of the four icons — “Search,” “Task View,” “Widgets,” or “Chats” — that you want to hide.

move your icons to the left

Those of us using Windows 10 (or 7 or earlier iterations) are used to accessing the Start menu from the bottom left corner of the screen. If your muscle memory keeps moving your hand toward that corner, you can move the center app icons so they’re on your left:

Right-click on the taskbar and click “Taskbar Settings”.

Select “Taskbar Behavior”.

Look for “Taskbar Alignment” and click the button on the right where it says “Center.” Select “Left” instead.

Close the Settings window, and you’ll notice that the app icons in the taskbar have moved to the left with the Start menu icon in the corner.

Incidentally, the “Taskbar Behavior” section of Settings lets you do more than just move your icons to the left. It lets you hide the taskbar automatically (something that has been a taskbar behavior for a very long time); Show a badge on taskbar apps to let you know if you have an unread message; handle how the taskbar works on multiple displays; And show a clean desktop by clicking on the far right corner of the taskbar.

Taskbar corner icons and overflow

While taskbar corner icons and overflow windows aren’t new, I never really knew what they were called before. To tell you the truth, when I first saw the phrase “taskbar corner overflow,” I pictured a bunch of app icons popping out of the display like Niagara Falls. In the right-hand corner of the taskbar are corner icons—the ones that show the time and date, your battery status, your volume level, and your Wi-Fi status, among other things. Overflow is the little pop-up menu that appears when you select the arrow to the left of those corner icons.

For the most part, the icons in the overflow window are there to notify you when something needs to be done — messages that have arrived or need an update. This is also handy for apps like Discord, which run in the background; You can easily turn them off overflow by right-clicking on the icon and looking for the “Skip” selection.

While most of the corner icons that come with Windows are permanent, some — notably, the pen menu, touch keyboard, and virtual touchpad — can be hidden. They can be found on the same taskbar settings menu that lets us move icons to the left; Simply click on the “Taskbar Corner Icon” and toggle off the ones you don’t want to see.