How to delete call history from your Android smartphone: A step-by-step guide



A person of an Android smartphone actually makes 100 calls day-after-day, associated to work, career and private life too. You possibly can clearly see an inventory of calls you could have made, answered, and even missed and also you positively don’t need to danger your privateness and need the info to fall into the fallacious palms.

Android smartphone customers can all the time use an choice to delete the history of private or skilled calls from the record or call log. If you’re wanting to delete call history from your android smartphone, listed below are some simple steps.

Steps to delete call history from your Android smartphone

Step 1: Open the telephone app on your Android smartphone.

Step 2: Click on or faucet on ‘Recents’ within the backside left nook.

Step 3: The display screen will show the call log or all of the current dialed numbers. Within the high proper nook, there’s a three-dot icon. Faucet on that.

Step 4: Choose “Delete call log” from the dropdown menu. Your call history might be deleted.

If you’d like to delete a single or explicit contact’s call history, you may comply with these simple steps:

Step 1: Open the telephone app on your Android smartphone.

Step 2: Click on on “Recents” within the backside left nook.

Step 3: Now, faucet on the button displaying a small ‘i’ inside a circle on the far-right facet of the bar that reveals the contact’s title.

Step 4: The display screen will show the call log of the chosen contact. Click on on the vertical three-dot icon on the highest proper nook of the display screen.

Step 5: Choose ‘Delete all calls on this quantity’.

Level to observe: You may also delete the call history from your smartphone’s settings app, merely go to settings, seek for calls, then choose call logs and select to delete call logs from there.

Is manufacturing facility information reset an choice to delete call history?

A manufacturing facility information reset on your Android smartphone supplies you with an choice to delete all of the recordsdata and settings on your system. The usage of this feature will allow you to delete your complete call log, which incorporates despatched calls, acquired calls, incoming calls and even missed calls.

Nonetheless, if you want to merely delete a specific contact’s call history or your complete call log, the manufacturing facility information reset choice needs to be prevented and may be handled as a final resort.

Additionally, it’s all the time advisable to take a backup of your saved information on your Android smartphone earlier than going for a manufacturing facility information reset choice.