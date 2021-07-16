How to delete Google Search History in every 15 minutes automatically

According to the official statement of Google, now Google will allow its user to delete search history every 15 minutes. Apart from this, the user can enter the web history for automatic deletion after 3, 18 and 36 months.

New Delhi| If you are worried about deleting Search History again and again, then Google has released a new update. Currently, this update will come only for iPhone users, but Google will also offer it for Android users by the end of this year. This tool from Google will provide you an additional facility in your Google Account.

Google’s new update

This new update of Google will prove to be very beneficial for those who have to share their device and other people can see the search done in Google, which ends privacy. Now once this update comes, Google’s search history will be deleted after every 15 minutes. At present, this feature will be activated in just 2 taps through this feature which came in iPhone only.

How to Delete Google Search History in 15 Minutes

For this, first open the Google App on your iPhone.

Then click on your profile.

That is, towards the top right.

After this click on the Search History Button in the profile of your Google App.

You can activate this feature by tapping on Delete last 15 minutes.

You can also click on Auto Delete every 3 months in Search History.

This feature was announced by Google in the month of May itself, which has made it a very easy task for those people who were troubled by repeatedly going to Search History and deleting data manually. After this option is turned on, Google will automatically delete the search history every 3, 18 and 36 months.

Let us know that Google provides an incognito mode and auto-delete feature for search. But this new service makes all these things better and easier than before. Although Google has been giving the option to manually delete Search History for both Android and iOS, but this new feature of Google has come only for iOS users.

This will prove to be a very beneficial deal for those who want to delete their history after some website or search. For now, it has come only in the option of 15 minutes, but it is likely that Google will also give different time options in the coming time.