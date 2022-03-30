How to Delete Reddit Account: Best Guide of 2022

How to Delete a Reddit Account: Best Guide of 2022

How To Delete Reddit Account – Reddit is one of the most popular online networking sites worldwide. It has a huge collection of forums and communities – called ‘subbredits’ – where people can share news and other content and comment on other people’s posts. Although the platform has over 430 million monthly active users as of February 2021, many users want to delete their Reddit accounts. If you are one of them, read on.

How to delete your Reddit account | How To Delete Reddit Account –

Using Reddit can be time-consuming and add to your digital clutter. Also, the platform has had some data privacy issues in the past. Social platforms like Reddit share user information with third parties, which has not decreased with users in the past. GDPR compliance can help plug these gaps to a large extent, but many companies are still not fully there.

Did you know that you can turn off data sharing from your profile settings on Reddit? Probably not, since it’s not true that Reddit advertises publicly.

If you are concerned about the misuse of your personal information, you may be considering shutting down Reddit altogether. Initial consideration

So, what happens when you delete your Reddit account?

Is your personal information deleted when you delete your account?

How To Delete Reddit Account – When you delete an account, what information is deleted and what is left in the digital space? Users are concerned about this when they plan to leave Reddit, especially when it comes to Personally Identifiable Information (PII). Will your personal information be deleted if you delete your account?

OK, not quite, since posts and comments aren’t deleted automatically. Any of this, if you have personal information, may survive on this data platform. Probably not the most desired scenario. Can you download your personal information? You can’t do it by yourself. To get it you need to reach the platform.

Are deactivation and deletion the same?

In the case of Reddit, deactivation is another name for delete, so yes, they are the same. Reddit does not offer you the option to temporarily deactivate your account.

Can you reactivate your account later?

An account, once deleted, cannot be reactivated. Username, once assigned, no one can reuse. So, be very sure that you want to delete your Reddit account because you can’t go back and restore it.

How To Delete Reddit Account –

Here’s how to delete your Reddit account:

Including a Reddit premium subscription If you are a Reddit Premium member, simply deactivating your account will not cancel your subscription, so be sure to follow these steps first.

If you purchased a subscription using Apple ID, go to the Managed Subscriptions section of the Apple App Store, select Reddit Premium from the list of subscriptions and cancel it. Or, you can do this from your device’s account settings.

If you purchased a subscription using Google Play, go to the subscription section of Google Play and select Reddit Premium from the list of subscriptions to cancel it. If you purchased your subscription through Paypal, log in to your Paypal account and go to the Payments section. Under Payment Settings, select Pre-approved Payment. Select Reddit Premium from the subscription list and cancel it. For subscriptions purchased using a credit card, log on to reddit.com and unsubscribe from the Reddit Premium section of User Settings.

On the desktop

Here are some things to consider when trying to delete your Reddit account on a desktop computer:

Once you’ve decided to delete your Reddit account, you might want to ask – will deleting my account also delete my posts and comments? Well, no. The content you post will still be visible on Reddit and will be displayed in place of your profile name. Ideally, you should delete all your posts and comments before deactivating your account.

Log in to your account.

Reddit – Login screen

Click on the post at the top of the page next to Overview.

Reddit – Posts and comments

To open the overflow menu click on the three dots you see at the bottom of your post, where you will see the Delete option.

Reddit – Delete post

Click on it to remove the post. Do the same for any comments.

See Also – pnb net banking

How To Delete Reddit Account – Deleting your Reddit account

Navigate to the top right of your screen and identify user settings at the bottom of the profile.

Reddit – User settings

Reddit – User settings Click on User Settings and scroll down the screen to find the Disable Accounts option shown in red.

Reddit – Account Deletion

Reddit – Account Deletion Now Click on Deactivate Account. Reddit displays a popup asking the reason for deactivating your account; This answer is optional. Enter your username and password. Check the checkbox for ‘I understand deactivated accounts are not recoverable. The Deactivate button will take effect; Click on it to go further.

Activate the screen

You will see another popup to confirm whether you want to deactivate the account. Click Deactivate to complete the delete.

Reddit – Confirm Deletion

If your account was created using your Google Account or Apple ID, navigate to the Connected Accounts section and click Disconnect next to Google Account or the Apple ID you signed up for.

On mobile devices

Follow the steps below to delete your account on your phone’s Reddit app.

Log in to your Reddit account.

Reddit – Login Phone

Tap the icon at the top left of your screen to see your profile.

Reddit – Settings Phone

Click on Settings. Scroll down and click on the Help FAQ.

Reddit – Settings Option Phone

You’ll see a Reddit Help screen with a search input box. Type “deactivate” and you will see the article “How do I deactivate my account?” At the top of search results.

Reddit – Search Phone is disabled

Click the hyperlink to the article title to view it.

Reddit – Disable article phone

Click on the link provided in the article; You will see a deactivation screen, which is almost identical to a PC.

Reddit – Disable screen phone

Enter the reason for deactivation and enter your username and password as part of the security protocol. Tick ​​the checkboxes to acknowledge that deleted accounts are not recoverable. Click the “Deactivate Account” button to proceed further.

See Also – what is insurance deductible

Reddit introduces you to another popup, asking if you’re sure you want to proceed with deactivation. Click “Deactivate” to delete your account.

To confirm that your account has been deleted, try logging in with your credentials. You will see an error message.

Reddit is one of the most popular online networking sites worldwide. It has a huge collection of forums and communities – called ‘subbredits’ – where people can share news and other content and comment on other people’s posts. Although the platform has over 430 million monthly active users as of February 2021, many users want to delete their Reddit accounts. If you are one of them, read on.

Currently, you can simply disable your Reddit account through your computer’s web browser or our iOS Native Mobile Application. Once you disable your account, it can not be re-activated, your user name will become unavailable, and you will access your account and lose access to all your posts and comments history. So before you disable your account, please be sure.

To know a few helpful things before disabling your account:

Disabling your account do not delete a post or comment you have created. If you want to delete your post or comment before disabling your account, see Frequently Asked Questions about Removing Your Reddit Data.

If you are a Reddit Premium member, you will not cancel your subscription by disabling your account, so do not forget to cancel your Reddit Premium Subscription.

You need to enter your Reddit password to ensure your account action. If you receive an error when you try to disable your account, double-check to make sure you entered your password correctly.

If you are still running in inactive errors, try our problem troubleshoot tips.

Reddit Administrators cannot disable an account on your behalf.

How do you disable your account are slightly different depending on your platform:

On reddit.com how to delete reddit account

View your account settings and scroll to the Disable account section and click Disable Account.

If your account is made with your Google Account or Apple ID, scroll to the attached account category and click Disconnected next to Google Account or you have signed up. If you do not have a password you will be asked to create it.

On Old.reddit.com how to delete reddit account

Go to the inactive tab of your preferences.

Enter your username and password and confirm your inactivity before clicking the Disable account.

IOS App how to delete reddit account

Tap on your avatar to open your profile menu.

Select Settings, then with help, tap Deactivate the account.

If you have more questions that are not covered in these questions then see r / assistance. Someone may have the same question, or you can ask a new one and a Reddit administrator or your fellow Redditors will help you.

Conclusion

If you are leaving Reddit because of data privacy, you should be careful about sharing your personal information on other social media sites as well. Sharing details such as age, location, and holiday announcements online can lead to identity theft and burglary. Go through the privacy policies of the social media sites you have signed up for and be careful about the information you share with them. Refrain from giving location access to social media platforms and adjust your privacy settings to restrict posts shared only with family and trusted friends. Did you encounter any other issues while deleting your Reddit account that we did not address in this article? Please let us know in the comments section.