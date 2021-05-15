How to disable chat heads in Facebook Messenger: Step-by-step guide

Facebook Messenger is a well-liked social media platform the place folks can ship messages, images, movies, and share their standing with their family and friends. You possibly can obtain Facebook Messenger to talk with folks sitting an ocean aside. Facebook has a community of billions of customers related on a typical platform. You possibly can add your folks out of your cellphone’s contact checklist as nicely.

A chat head (a circle together with your buddy’s image) will pop up if you get a brand new message on Facebook. You possibly can view and reply to a message with out leaving the display you are on — simply faucet the chat head. You should use your finger to transfer chat heads round in your display or drag them to the underside of the display to shut them if you’re completed chatting.

Typically you get aggravated by the pop-up Facebook messages that preserve showing in your cellphone display. If that’s the case, you may flip off the chat heads on Messenger simply. Test right here the step-by-step guide for the customers to disable chat heads in Facebook Messenger.

Right here is how to disable chat heads in Facebook Messenger:

Launch the Facebook Messenger app in your cellphone.

Now faucet in your profile image in the higher left nook.

Then scroll down to the “Chat Heads” setting.

Lastly, toggle it off.

Notice: Observe the identical steps if you’d like to allow the chat heads, toggle it on.

READ: How to verify TDS quantity on-line by way of internet banking: Step-by-step guide