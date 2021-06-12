How to download Form 26AS from the new Income Tax Portal| Check step-by-step guide here

Lately, the Income Tax Division in India has launched its new e-filing portal, making the tax submitting or Income Tax Return (ITR) submitting process quicker and higher for the customers.

Tweeting about the similar, the earnings tax division wrote, “We proudly current to our valued taxpayers, the new e-Submitting portal http://incometax.gov.in. Designed together with your comfort in thoughts, the portal affords options to make your e-filing expertise smoother, easier & smarter. You Come First, All the time!”

From the appears of the web page to some options, quite a bit has modified on the new portal. Extra choices at the moment are obtainable on the e-filing portal. Together with this, many elderly choices have additionally been modified. So if you happen to’re wanting to download Form 26AS on the new Income Tax Portal, we have got you coated.

Listed below are some steps to simply download Form 26AS on the new Income Tax Portal.

Step 1: Go to the earnings tax portal https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal/ and click on on log in.

Step 2: Log in to your account utilizing your Person ID (that’s both your PAN or Aadhar Quantity).

Step 3: Click on on proceed.

Step 4: Go to the file part and choose the ‘Income Tax Returns’ choice from there.

Step 5: After that, choose the ‘File Income Tax Return’.

Step 6: Click on on the ‘View Form 26 AS (Tax Credit score)’ choice.

Step 7: After confirming the above choice, you’ll attain the TDS-CPC Portal.

Step 8: You have to have to agree to the utilization and acceptance of the Form.

Step 9: Click on on proceed and choose the ‘View Tax Credit score (Form 26AS)’

Step 10:Choose the ‘Evaluation Yr’ and ‘View sort’. Varied codecs, reminiscent of HTML, Textual content, or PDF might be chosen.

Step 11: Click on on “View/Download”.

Step 12: Your Form 26AS will seem on the display screen.

For individuals who do not know, Form 26AS is an annual declaration that allows a consumer to verify the quantity of tax levied towards them. Plenty of data associated to your earnings on which tax has been withheld might be simply present in Form 26AS, together with the tax deducted on behalf of the deducted. It may be your employer, financial institution or another celebration.

It’s useful for a taxpayer to evaluate his transactions which have really occurred to the information recorded on Form 26AS. It minimises errors whereas submitting the ITR.

