How to download others WhatsApp status, know easy trick

New Delhi. WhatsApp is currently the most popular chatting app in the world. It has about 250 million users worldwide. WhatsApp gives many features to its users. One of these features is WhatsApp Status Of. WhatsApp launched this feature a few years ago inspired by the Stories feature of Instagram and Facebook. Currently this feature is very popular. In terms of popularity, the WhatsApp Status feature has even surpassed Instagram Stories and Facebook Stories.

We often post status on WhatsApp and also see other people’s status. Many times we see such a status of any of our friends or relatives which we like. In such a situation, we feel like downloading that status. Although the feature to download status is not available on WhatsApp, but there is a trick by which we can easily download someone’s WhatsApp status. Very few people know about this trick.

how to download whatsapp status of another user

The status of another user on WhatsApp can be downloaded with this simple trick. Let’s know the easy steps to download WhatsApp status.

First of all go to Google Play Store and download Google Files app.

Now open the app and click on Menu given in the left corner.

After that click on Settings.

Tap on its Show hidden files option.

Now open your phone’s file manager.

After that open Internal Storage.

Now open the WhatsApp folder of internal storage. After this first open the Media folder and then the Status folder in it.

In the Status folder you will find all the pictures and videos that you have seen on WhatsApp Status.

Now long press on the photo or video you want to download. After that save it.

Now that WhatsApp status will be downloaded on your phone and saved in the gallery.

Note – This trick only works for Android smartphones.

