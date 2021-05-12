How to download PUBG Mobile 1.4 update (global version): APK+OBB download links for worldwide users

The PUBG Mobile 1.4 change has at last been launched, and followers are immensely allowing for with reference to the brand new components throughout the sport.

Avid players will obtain 2888 BP, 100 AG and Banana Bonanza (3d) for downloading the newest model of the sport earlier to May perchance perchance perchance properly sixteenth.

This text affords an in depth step-by-step information on how players can download the PUBG Mobile 1.4 model utilizing the APK file of the sport.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Therefore, clients from the nation are strictly urged not to download the sport.

A information on downloading PUBG Mobile 1.4 change (worldwide model) utilizing APK file

To download the newest PUBG Mobile 1.4 change, players manufacture not need the OBB file; the APK file will suffice.

There are two variants of the APK file readily available on the beneficiant PUBG Mobile on-line web page, as confirmed throughout the picture under:

Two totally completely different variations of the PUBG Mobile 1.4 change APK file

Proper listed here are the links to each of the recordsdata:

Conventional model: Click on proper right here

Diminutive/Compact model: Click on proper right here

(The sizes of the brand new model and the compact model of the APK file are 990 MB and 661 MB, respectively. Avid players need to be drag they devour ample house readily available on their models earlier to downloading both of the recordsdata.)

Avid players can apply these steps to download and set up the newest model of PUBG Mobile:

Step 1: Avid players want to download essentially the most neatly-most neatly-liked model of the PUBG Mobile 1.4 change APK file.

Step 2: After the file is downloaded, they want to allow the “Set up from Unknown Present” alternative in the event that they haven’t completed so beforehand.

Step 3: Avid players will then need to uncover and set up the file.

Current: Throughout the compact model, players will need to download the useful resource packs in-game. In the meantime, clients can begin up having fun with the sport as quickly because the arrange is complete throughout the new model.

Step 4: Avid players can log in and revel throughout the PUBG Mobile 1.4 model on their Android models.

If players face an error message stating that there used to be an matter parsing the bundle, they may presumably properly furthermore straightforward seize into fable re-downloading the APK file and following the steps talked about above once more.

