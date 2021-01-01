How to download pubg mobile lite on Jio phone: Can you download and play PUBG Mobile Lite on Jio phone despite the ban? Learn everything quickly – you can download and play pubg mobile lite in Geo phone despite knowing everything despite the ban

If we talk about smartphone games, PUBG will be one of the names that has broken all records. Developed by Tencent Games, this high-end Battle Royale game is available for Android and iOS smartphone and desktop users. For a better gaming experience with PUBG you will need a high-end smartphone equipped with a flagship-grade processor and a high-resolution display.

But to make it possible for all users to enjoy the game, the company also introduced the PUBG Mobile Lite version. This lite variant of the FPS Battle Royale game is specifically designed for entry-level smartphones with a minimum 2GB RAM configuration.



Unfortunately, the widespread ban imposed by the Indian government prevents users from playing games in the country. However, BGMI Games in India took advantage of the opportunity but excluded users trying to get decent gameplay on low-end phones. The internet is full of questions related to downloading and installing PUBG Mobile Lite on smartphones.

And in particular, the Xiao phone; It is the cheapest mobile phone available in the Indian market. But, is it really possible to download and play PUBG Mobile Lite on Reliance Jio phone? If so, what is the best experience you get on this popular feature phone? Let’s find out:

How to download and install PUBG Lite in smartphone



Since PUBG is officially banned in India, there is no direct way to install this game on your device from the Play Store. You won’t find the game in Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store. But, you can download games from external sources. This is not a fool’s errand, but will get your work done. The steps we explain below are in reference to Android smartphones.

Step 1: Open any web browser on your smartphone and find the free PUBG Lite apk.

Step 2: You will get a lot of options, download the latest type which should be around 600 MB in size.

Step 3: Make sure you allow the “Unknown Sources” option from the Settings menu before starting the installation process.

Step 4: Run the installation file and complete the setup as indicated on the screen.

Need extra steps?

It is worth noting that once you have completed the installation of PUBG Mobile Lite on your Android smartphone you will not be able to continue the gameplay. This is due to the official blanket ban which prevents Indian users from being onboard with PUBG servers.

The same is true of the entire Indian audience. So, you will need a VPN connection to get started with the gameplay. There are many free VPN services that you can download from the Play Store. Once you connect your device to the VPN server, you will be able to play the downloaded PUBG Mobile Lite game on your Android smartphone.

But what about the Xiao phone? How can you easily download and install PUBG Mobile Lite on Reliance Geophone? Take a look at the steps:

How to download PUBG Lite on Reliance Geophone?



Well, you can’t play pubg mobile light on Reliance Jio phone. This is because the Battle Royale game is specifically developed for Android and iOS mobile operating systems and not for Geo phones running iOS.

In terms of features, devices running Android v5.1 or above and iPhone version 9.1 and above will only support PUBG Lite. Also, playing PUBG Lite on a feature phone will not give you a good gameplay experience. You’ll miss a great display with intuitive touch controls.

Nevertheless, many videos are circulating on YouTube and other social media platforms showing how to successfully download and play PUBG Mobile Lite on a Geo phone. However, the authenticity of such videos is a question as Geophone does not have any supporting software and hardware for PUBG Mobile Lite.