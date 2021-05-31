How to download SonyLIV app: Step-by-step guide

SonyLIV is a web-based streaming platform the place you possibly can watch standard TV exhibits, films, sports activities, net collection and revel in your favorite Reside TV channels on-line.

Nonetheless, if you happen to additionally need to benefit from the limitless content material of Sony Liv in just some steps you possibly can turn into a member of Sony Liv. Listed here are the steps you want to observe to download the Sony Liv app and subscribe to it.

Right here is how to download SonyLIV App

Open the Play Retailer in your system.

Then transfer to the search bar and kind Sony LIV.

Now hit the set up button.

As soon as the app is downloaded, you have to to register your cellular quantity to confirm your account.

As soon as your account is made, you possibly can undergo the plans/packages supplied by SonyLIV and choose in accordance to your comfort.

How to avail of Sony Liv Subscription:

Open the Sony Liv app in your telephone.

Now confirm your cellular quantity.

Then choose your month-to-month subscription plan.

Lastly, make fee utilizing any mode of alternative.

That is it, now get pleasure from your membership! Remember that your fee will probably be charged month-to-month till the fee technique is up to date or the account is canceled.

