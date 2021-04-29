A automobile air pollution certificate for motor automobiles, also called PUC Certificate or Air pollution Underneath Management Certificate, acts as a validation that your automobile emits permissible emission ranges.

As soon as a automobile undergoes a PUC check efficiently, a certificate is offered to the automobile proprietor. Due to this fact, with the assistance of the certification, you get to know that your automobile’s emissions are in alignment with commonplace air pollution norms and will not be dangerous to the setting.

PUC Certificate could also be obtained online by specifying the Registration quantity, final 5 digits of chassis quantity, and a safety code.

Examine right here the step-by-step information to download your PUC certificate online.

Right here is how to download your PUC certificate online:

Go to https://vahan.parivahan.gov.in/puc.

Now click on on the PUC Certificate part.

Then point out your registration quantity and the final 5 characters of the automobile’s chassis quantity.

Now fill within the captcha code.

You’ll be redirected to a web page with your air pollution management certificate online whether it is nonetheless beneath validity. There, you may Print and download your PUC certificate online.

Right here is how to verify PUC certificate standing online:

Go to the official PARIVAHAN web site https://vahan.parivahan.gov.in/puc.

Click on on the PUC Certificate part.

Then enter your registration quantity and the final 5 characters of the automobile’s chassis quantity, and fill within the captcha code.

Now it is possible for you to to see if your PUC Certificate is energetic, in addition to its validity and readings.

Notice: It’s necessary for all automobiles transferring on the Indian roads to carry a professional PUC or the Air pollution Underneath Management certificate.

