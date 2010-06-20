How to download youtube videos on android phone, computer or laptop

We often watch YouTube videos on our Android phones, computers or laptops. We can also add them to our playlist, but we cannot download them from YouTube officially. But there are other ways in which we can also download these videos on our device.

New Delhi. YouTube is currently the largest and most popular video sharing platform in the world. It has countless users around the world. Millions of videos of every category are found on YouTube. On YouTube you can watch, like or dislike videos, comment on them, share them on social media. Not only this, you can also create and upload your own videos to YouTube. Also live streaming can be done on YouTube.

You can also earn money by posting your content on YouTube. But if there’s one thing you can’t do on YouTube, it’s to download the video to your device officially. Doing so is against the policy of YouTube and Google. But still there are some ways by which we can download videos from YouTube to our Android phone, computer or laptop unofficially. Let’s take a look at some of these methods.

download youtube videos on android phone

There are many apps to download YouTube videos on Android phones. Like Tubemate, Snaptube, Newpipe, Keepvid, Vidmate, Viamusic, YouTube Go etc. Due to Google’s policy, these apps are not available on playstore, but by downloading the Apk file of these apps from the internet, these apps can be installed on your phone.

After this, we can open these apps and search the YouTube video of our choice on them and download them on our phone from the download button available under its title. In this we also get the option to choose the video quality. If we do not want to download the full video and download only its audio, then they can also do it.

Download YouTube Videos to Computer or Laptop

There are many apps to download YouTube videos on Windows computers and laptops as well. Like 4K Video Downloader, VideoPrac, YouTube Catcher, ByClick Downloader etc. To download the video, you have to go to YouTube, copy the link of the video of your choice and paste it in the menu of these apps and then you can easily download the video on your computer or laptop in the quality and format of your choice. .