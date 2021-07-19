How To Easily Download Instagram Photos On Your Smartphone

Can the photos viewable on Instagram also be downloaded to my smartphone? So the answer is yes. Instagram photos can be downloaded in an easy way to your smartphone without any app.

Instagram is the most popular photo sharing app in the world of social media. It has about 100 million active users worldwide. This app is not only popular among youth, but also very popular among teenagers. In addition to posting your photos on Instagram, you can follow other users, view their photos, like and comment on those photos. But if you want to download your Instagram photos to your smartphone, you can do that too.

Let us know how to download Instagram photos on your smartphone easily without any app.

DownloadGram

The easiest way to download photos from Instagram to your smartphone is through the DownloadGram website. For this no additional third party app is also required and easily we can download any photo from Instagram.

Easy Steps to Download Instagram Photos from DownloadGram

First of all open Instagram app on your phone.

After this, go to the photo which you want to download.

Now there is a 3 dots icon on the top right side of the photo, tap on it.

After tapping on the icon a few options come up. Tap on the copy link from these.

After this go to DownloadGram’s website http://downloadgram.com.

Now paste the copied link by long tapping on the box on the website.

Now click on download at the bottom of the box.

After this the button of download image will come. Click on it.

This will download the photo to your phone’s gallery.

