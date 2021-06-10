How to enable dark mode on Google Maps: Step-by-step guide

Google Maps is without doubt one of the most generally used providers these days. It’s an extremely versatile device that’s fast and simple to deal with. Ranging from measuring the space between any two areas to offering instructions to the drivers, folks utilizing public transportation it helps customers in a wide range of methods. The map brings to you the satellite tv for pc view utilizing the Google Earth information.

You possibly can change the colour theme of Google Maps on your Android telephone. A dark theme could make your display simpler to learn and cut back battery utilization. Dark theme in Google Maps is barely out there on Android 10 or Q and up.

Verify right here the step-by-step guide for the customers to enable dark mode on Google Maps.

Right here is how to enable dark mode on Google Maps:

Step 1: Open the Google Maps app on your Android telephone.

Step 2: Then faucet on your profile image or preliminary Account Circle after which faucet on Settings after which on Theme.

Step 3: Now choose one of many following choices:

At all times in gentle theme: Dark theme is at all times disabled in Maps, no matter system settings.

At all times in dark theme: Dark theme is at all times enabled in Maps, no matter programs settings.

Identical as machine theme: Observe Android system Dark theme setting. In Android 10+ that is below Settings after which Show.

Step 4: Lastly, faucet on Save.

