Messenger is a well-known and widespread app that permits you to ship or obtain messages. The applying permits its consumer to talk with folks throughout the globe through the web. You may enroll on Fb to create your account, and it robotically asks you to obtain the Messenger app to ship and obtain messages.

For added safety and privateness, you’ll be able to flip on the app lock characteristic on the Messenger app. This requires the fingerprint or face ID out of your gadget to open the app.

Remember that you’ve got to arrange a face or fingerprint ID and passcode on your iOS or Android gadget earlier than the app lock can work. In case your ID doesn’t work when making an attempt to open the app, you’ll be requested in your passcode as an alternative.

The app lock is barely obtainable for Android 9 and 10. Verify right here the step-by-step information to enable Face ID or Touch ID lock on Fb Messenger.

Right here is how to enable Face ID or Touch ID lock on Messenger:

Open your Messenger app.

Now faucet on your profile image within the prime left.

Faucet on Privateness after which faucet on App Lock.

Faucet on Require Face ID or Require Touch ID to flip on and off.

Then choose when to lock Messenger after leaving the app.

You may nonetheless see message notifications and calls from Messenger when it’s locked. Should you don’t need to see messages in your notifications, you’ll be able to flip off previews for Messenger.

Notice: Should you delete after which redownload the Messenger app, the app lock will want to be turned on once more.

