How to fight cyber crime and hackers: How to fight cyber crime Government plans to train state agencies and police See details

The increase in cyber crime cases can be traced back to the following cases. Hackers are trying to rob and deceive users. Whether it’s OTP fraud or SIM fraud or luring any free gift, hackers have become very clever. They want to clear users’ accounts or steal their personal information.

In such cases, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has entered into agreements with the National Law University (NLU), Delhi and the National Law Institute University (NLIU), Bhopal. Under the agreement, a cyber lab will be set up for an online capacity building program on cyber law, criminal investigation and digital forensics, cyber law. Or instead, this lab could be set up. We will tell you what will be the benefit of this lakh.



Finally, why start a cyber lab?

The purpose of this new service is to train police officers, state cyber cell, law enforcement agencies, prosecutors and judicial officers under Indian Cyber ​​Act. In this training, the skills required to handle cyber forensic cases efficiently will be made available. These skills will provide the ability to deal with such cases.

In collaboration with NLIU Bhopal, NeGD has taken the initiative to award 9 months online PG Diploma to 1000 officers through its Learning Management System (LMS). The program allows these people (who are allowed to learn it) to learn this diploma course anytime, anywhere.

Participants will have to conduct practical training sessions and personal contact programs in a cyber lab to be set up on the campus of National Law University (NLU) in Delhi to make the course convenient and easy.

The cyber lab that is being talked about will be equipped with a hybrid architecture that will support both virtual and physical methods of capacity building in the areas of cyber law, cyber crime investigation and digital forensics.

According to a statement, “The laboratory will have a training room capacity of 25 users with AR / VR features. Also, remote connectivity will be provided for every 25 users. Other law schools / universities like National Law School of India University (Bangalore), Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law (Patiala) etc. will be included in the hub and spoke model for the future.

The National e-Governance Division (NEGD) will develop e-content based on the support received from faculty members. NLIU, Bhopal will be the major academic partner of the course and will also award PG Diploma Certificates to the participants who successfully complete the course.