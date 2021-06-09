How to file a claim with the Post Office in case of fraud and loss? Check details here



The Division of Posts had not too long ago issued a round mentioning a normal working process (SOP) to deal with claim circumstances in the occasion of fraud and losses.

A claimant can file a claim with the publish workplace beneath schemes comparable to post-office financial savings account, cash orders, postal life insurance coverage/Rural Postal Life Insurance coverage and money certificates (like Nationwide Saving Certificates), and so forth.

To make sure the comfort of the claimant, the Division of Posts has supplied an choice that a person can file a claim both by visiting the residence publish workplace department or by way of e-mail, velocity publish and even registered publish.

Listing of vital paperwork required to file the claim

Earlier than continuing with the course of, you’ve to just be sure you have all the vital paperwork with you.

– Claim type: A standardised claim software type has been issued by the Division of Posts. It’s of the utmost significance for the claimant to duly fill out the detailed claim type and connect it with different vital paperwork.

– Photograph ID and tackle proof: A person should have a legitimate Photograph ID and tackle proof to file a claim. You’ll be required to submit the self-attested photocopies of a picture ID and tackle proof. One can carry a PAN, Aadhar, passport, Voter ID or another legitimate proof.

– Passbook/Certificates/Deposit Receipt: In accordance to the requirement as per the case, a person may even be required to submit the self-attested copy of the passbook/certificates/deposit receipt and so forth.

– In the case of non-physical claims, you will need to point out your e-mail ID, cellular quantity and tackle appropriately. It would assist the publish workplace department to contact you for vital data and verification of authentic paperwork.

Level to observe: The claimant wants to carry all the authentic paperwork at the time of submitting paperwork, failing which the claim won’t be accepted by the Post Office official. The official will solely settle for the claim type after verifying all the authentic paperwork.

Steps to submitting a claim in case of fraud and loss:

The Division of Posts has not talked about any time restrict in the round to report a case of fraud in publish workplace schemes. Subsequently, a claimant can file a claim in accordance to his/her comfort. The round additionally specifies that each one doable assist ought to be rendered to the claimant at each stage; from filling up the type, acquiring the assertion to the stage of making fee.

Step 1: A claimant ought to start with selecting a mode to file a claim. A person can file a claim both by visiting the residence publish workplace department or by way of e-mail, velocity publish, and even registered publish.

Step 2: A standardised claim software type has been issued by the Division of Posts. The claimant can get entry to the type from the official website and use the type to file a claim associated to fraud/misappropriation of cash in publish workplace financial savings financial institution accounts, money certificates comparable to Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP), Nationwide Financial savings Certificates (NSC), cash orders/digital cash orders (EMO) and so forth.

Step 3: It will be important for the claimant to justify the claim made in the type. As per the case, the claimant should present proofs to justify his claim.

Step 4: Alongside with the duly stuffed type, a claimant is required to submit the self-attested photocopies of a picture ID and tackle proof. One can carry a PAN, Aadhar, passport, Voter ID or another legitimate proof.

Step 5: Alongside with these paperwork, as per the nature of your claim, you’ll be additional required to connect the self-attested copies of your passbook, deposit receipt and so forth.

Step 6: At the time of remaining settlement, the claimant should guarantee to ask for a duplicate copy of the authentic paperwork which can be issued free of price. If not, the claimant should purchase correct receipt from the publish workplace for the submission of authentic paperwork.

Step 7: For the non-physical claims or claim submitted by way of e-mail, an acknowledgment can be despatched by the official/officer licensed for the function. The claimant is required to hold the acknowledgment for additional reference and clarification.

Processing of the claim

After the doc verification, the claim type is accepted by the officer following which the publish workplace department will course of your claim inside seven days from acceptance. Additional, the type is submitted to the Divisional officer inside 10 working days of acceptance of the type.

After investigation and passable verification, a distinctive registration quantity is issued to the claim case for monitoring functions which can be supplied to the claimant. The date when the registration quantity is issued is taken into account as the registration date and additionally handled as the date of deposit of claim.

Sanction of claim in case of fraud and loss

The claim is alleged to be sanctioned inside 25 days from the date of registration. Additionally, the quantity of the claim is credited to the account of the claimant inside 30 days from the registration date. Being bodily current is just not required on the half of the claimant. Nonetheless, the claimant is required to produce an authentic passbook for making fee.

