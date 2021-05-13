How to file RTI application online: Step-by-step guide

Proper to Info Act 2005 mandates well timed response to citizen requests for presidency info. It helps residents get readability and transparency on numerous points from the federal government.

It’s an initiative taken by the Division of Personnel and Coaching, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances, and Pensions to present an RTI Portal Gateway to the residents for fast search of data on the small print of first Appellate Authorities, PIOs, and many others.

Verify right here the step-by-step guide to file RTI on-line.

Right here is how to file an RTI:

Go to the official RTI portal https://rtionline.gov.in.

For submitting an RTI application click on on submit request choice.

On clicking on submit request choice ‘Tips to be used of RTI ONLINE PORTAL’ display will probably be displayed. This display comprises numerous tips for utilizing RTI on-line portal. Click on on the checkbox after which click on on submit button.

Then On-line RTI Request Type display will probably be displayed. Choose Ministry or Division for which the applicant needs to file an RTI from Choose Ministry/Division/Apex physique dropdown.

The applicant will obtain SMS alerts in case he/she gives a cell quantity. The fields marked * are obligatory whereas the others are non-obligatory.

If a citizen belongs to BPL class, he has to choose the choice ‘Sure’ within the ‘Is the applicant under the poverty line?’ discipline and has to add a BPL card certificates within the supporting doc discipline.

Observe: (No RTI charge is required to be paid by any citizen who’s under the poverty line as per RTI Guidelines, 2012)

On submission of the application, a singular registration quantity can be issued, which can be referred by the applicant for any references sooner or later.

If a citizen belongs to the Non-BPL class, he has to choose the choice ‘No’ within the ‘Is the applicant under the poverty line?’ discipline.

Observe: Non-BPL class citizen has to make a cost of Rs 10 as prescribed within the RTI Guidelines, 2012. The application may be uploaded within the supporting doc discipline.

After filling in all the small print within the kind, click on on the ‘make cost’ choice.

Now choose the cost mode (web banking, ATM-cum-debit card, or bank card). Then click on on Pay.

Lastly, the applicant will get an electronic mail and SMS alert on the submission of the application.

READ: How to verify e-challan standing on-line: Step-by-step guide