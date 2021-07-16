How to find lost iphone and delete its data

Apple mobile phones have a feature called Find my iPhone. If your iPhone is lost, then using this simple feature, the location of that iPhone can be traced and found. Also, the data of the iPhone can also be deleted.

New Delhi. It often happens to people when they lose their phone and if the phone is an iPhone then it becomes even bigger. But there is a way to find a lost iPhone. Also, the data of the phone can also be deleted so that no one else can misuse it. For this, the iPhone has the Find My iPhone feature. Let’s see how to use Find My iPhone feature.

Activating Find My iPhone Feature

First click on Settings.

After that click on Apple ID in the search bar.

Now turn on Find My iPhone feature in ID.

find lost iphone

After turning on the Find My iPhone feature, go to http://icloud.com/find and sign in with your Apple ID and password.

Now the location of your iPhone will be detected and the location starts showing on the map.

Playing Sounds on Your Lost iPhone

After getting the location of the phone, you have to click on your iPhone from All Devices on the map.

Then select the model of your iPhone.

Now you will see your iPhone’s photo, phone’s model number and battery on the screen.

Now you have to click on play sound, which will play the sound of vibration and beep.

Also read – Apple was fined crores for not giving charger with iPhone

mark your iphone as lost

Now you have to turn on the last mode in the window on the screen.

After that an optional number has to be entered.

Now you will be asked to enter a custom message.

After this both of them appear on the screen of the iPhone and this locks the iPhone with the passcode.

delete lost iphone data

Now you have to click on the Erase button in the window on your screen.

After this your confirmation will be asked first.

After confirming click on Erase.

Now all the data on the phone will be deleted.

note – If you delete the data of your iPhone, then its location cannot be traced.