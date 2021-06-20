How To Find Nearest Covid Vaccination Center By Using Whatsapp

If you have registered and you do not know which centers are near your house, where you can get the vaccine, then now WhatsApp will help you in this work.

The second wave of Corona has wreaked havoc in India. Meanwhile, Kovid vaccination is also going on in the country. Let us inform that from May 1, Kovid vaccination of people of 18 to 44 years has also started in the country. To get the Kovid vaccine, it is mandatory for everyone to register first. However, for vaccination, you should know which centers are near your home, where you can get Kovid vaccination. There are some apps for this, through which you can register for Kovid vaccination. If you have registered and you do not know which centers are near your house, where you can get the vaccine, then now WhatsApp will help you in this work.

WhatsApp will tell about the vaccination center

If you are also having trouble finding a vaccination center near your home, then you can easily find a vaccination center through WhatsApp. MyGov India has informed about social media that users can now locate the vaccination center through WhatsApp. The government has written that MyGov Corona Helpdesk on WhatsApp will inform users about the nearest vaccination center. The special thing is that this helpdesk supports both Hindi and English languages.

Also read- How to read deleted messages on WhatsApp? know easy trick

These steps have to be followed

To find the nearest Kovid Vaccination Center on WhatsApp, you have to follow some steps. know about them. First of all you have to save the number 9013151515 in your phone. After this, open WhatsApp on your phone after that. After this, open the chat box with the number you have saved. In this you have to send by typing Hi, Hello or Namaste. In answer you will have 9 options.

Also read- Beware of new scams on Whatsapp, account will be hacked with one OTP

This is how center information will be available

If you want to know about the vaccination center, then you have to send 1 by writing. After this you will get 2 options in the chat box in reply. For the information of the center will have to be sent by writing 1 again. After this you will be asked to enter the PIN code. As soon as you send the PIN code of your area, you will get information about the Kovid Vaccination Center located near your home. Not only this, if you have not registered, then the chatbot will also give you a link to the CoWIN portal, through which you can register.