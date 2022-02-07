How to find out if someone is stealing your Wi-Fi

Your Wi-Fi connection has been hacked and you are enjoying free internet for your money. That’s why here we will tell you how to secure Wi-Fi connection, as well as to know about those who break in.

Security of Wi-Fi Network – Along with the Corona epidemic, the culture of work from home started in the country as well as in the world. At the same time, due to Kovid, the schools of the children were also closed. In such a situation, due to excessive work, the mobile data was not complete. Due to which many people have got WiFi connections in their homes.

Internet slowing down Is your Wi-Fi connection getting slow? Has the internet speed slowed down a lot since the last few days? While there are other reasons for a slow connection, such as a server problem, walls and objects blocking the network, or it is also possible that someone is using your Wi-Fi without your permission.

How to find hacker Every device that connects to your Wi-Fi has a unique IP and MAC address. Its name can be set with the name of the owner. You can see this in the list of connected devices through the router’s settings.

So, if you find some suspicious name on your network that you do not recognize, then most likely there is an intruder! Even if you don’t see a name, you can still find out who the intruder is by checking the number of the connected device and finding someone you don’t recognize.