How to find your lost iPhone—even if it’s turned off

Apple’s Find My app has been a very useful (and reassuring) feature, allowing you to locate a misplaced (or stolen) phone so you can retrieve it (or contact the authorities if it’s safe). do). With the expansion of Find My to a number of other objects, notably Apple’s AirTag, it has become even more useful.

And now that iOS 15 brings the ability to locate your phone even if the battery is drained or has been turned off – if you have the right phone – the usefulness of Find My is even greater.

You will be able to locate a shut-off phone if you have the following:

iphone 11

iPhone 11 Pro / iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 12 / iPhone 12 Mini

iPhone 12 Pro / iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 13 / iPhone 13 Mini

iPhone 13 Pro / iPhone 13 Pro Max

You’ll know this feature is activated when you turn your phone off when you see the phrase “iPhone findable after power off” under the power-down toggle.

Activate Find My App

If you’re new to the iPhone or haven’t set up the Find My app yet, here’s how you get started:

Go to your Settings, tap your name, and then tap “Find My.”

Tap on “Find My iPhone”.

Turn on “Find My iPhone”. If you’ve upgraded to iOS 15, you can also activate “Find My Network,” which will let you find your phone even when you’re offline. “Send last location” will send the location of your iPhone to your Apple account when the battery is about to run out.

And all! After that, if you can’t find your iPhone, you can track it using the Find My app on a Mac (or another iPhone, if you have one) or by visiting iCloud.com/find on any browser . Signing in using your Apple ID.

If you’re using the web version, you’ll see a green dot that detects your iPhone. Select the dot and then circle the “i” (for info), and you’ll be given the option to put your phone on sound, erase it or put it on “lost mode”. In “Lost Mode”, you can enter a phone number where you can be reached and a message (“Please return this phone as soon as possible!”). After that, the phone will be locked until you re-enter its passcode.

If you’re using the Find My app, you’ll get basically the same features (except for a more aesthetically pleasing look), as well as map directions on how to access your phone.

And yes – if you’re using iOS 15 on your iPhone, you’ll be able to detect it even if its battery is drained or powered off.

(Note: You can also use the Find My app to help protect yourself – to share your location with individuals and to send you recurring notifications when you leave and arrive. You can also use the Find My app to help you protect yourself. You can find directions for setting it up in “Location Tracking of iPhone.”)

Update September 29, 2021, at 3:30 p.m. ET: It has been updated to add information on which iPhones can be found after the power is turned off.