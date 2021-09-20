How to fix Deathloop ‘stutter’ issues on PC

deathloop It’s the big triple-A game of the moment, and it’s an amazing experience – assuming you’re not fighting to keep your gaming PC running smoothly. Bethesda is aware, and a patch seems to be on the way. but as digital foundryAs Alex Battaglia explains in this in-depth video, there may be a few things you can try right now to fix this, including a weird, counterintuitive trick that immediately smoothed out my seemingly stammering performance.

tl here; DR is.

Obviously: Lower your quality setting

Lower your quality setting much less clear: Try the beta hotfix: “JulianaShotme” > Deathloop > Properties > Betas in Steam

Try the beta hotfix: “JulianaShotme” > Deathloop > Properties > Betas in Steam counter-intuitive: Set your framerate to 60 or 120fps. lock on

Let’s start with that last one, because it worked for me – and it may be the only thing that works if you have a fancy G-Sync/FreeSync monitor with variable refresh rate. just go to the game video settings page, close v-sync completely, and set your fps limiter to 60 or — if your performance is high enough — 120 fps.

You’re probably asking: “Isn’t the whole point of V-Sync and my fancy VRR monitors to stop this kind of stuttering?” yes but like digital foundry Turns out, what you’re seeing has more to do with mouse movement than your GPU’s syncing of frames with your monitor’s refresh rate. It’s not the tearing you see when frames hit the middle of a refresh, or the microstutter you might have experienced when frames are delayed.

In fact, Battaglia shows that deathloop Can deliver excellent frame times – when you’re turning your digital character’s head at non-standard refresh rates, there’s just a mismatch, as is your variable refresh monitor created To give. With the RTX 3080, my GPU can easily send 80 fps across multiple scenes to my G-Sync monitor at about 4K resolution, but locking it in to 60 counterintuitiveness makes everything look a lot smoother.

Another thing you might want to do (though you might also want to undo This After the next public patch: Try the hotfix that Bethesda is currently asking users to help with testing. right click deathloop In your Steam library, select a quality and then Beta, type Julianashotme In the Access Code field, hit check code, than more opt in public_beta branch that should be visible.

digital foundry reports that the beta runs smoothly over one of the mouse issues, though Battaglia still points out other problems in his full video, including one where you have to exit a mission or move on to the next level. Might need to sort itself out before you start.

Lastly, it’s possible that you’re just choosing graphical settings that are unnecessarily high for a fairly demanding game. deathloop Looks great at high levels of detail, often with little noticeable difference compared to very high or ultra, as you can see in the video above this post. Don’t knock it until you try it?