How to Fix Facebook – The New York Times

The picture, which emerged from recent Wall Street Journal reporting and media interviews of Hogan, was not of Facebook as a cartoonist James Bond villain. It belonged to a company that can’t control the machines it made, but refuses to accept that reality.

“Facebook is stuck in a feedback loop that they can’t get out of,” Haugen told senators.

Much of what Haugen and Facebook’s critics have said about the company is probably exaggerated. And much of what Haugen said was not new. But he is a laser-focused messenger at a time when those in power are ready to put the discord and ask: Now what? What should be done to maximize the well-being of Facebook and minimize the harm?

There’s no magic improvisation, but Haugen and many others have made sound suggestions to try.

Haugen’s most compelling idea was that “engagement-based ranking” is a fundamental sin of Facebook, YouTube, TikTok, Pinterest and other popular apps. When computers prioritize what we see online based on what can captivate us and keep us up for a long time, they tend to fan the most erotic or extreme ideas, and subtly make people feel the same way. Let’s encourage you to post more.

Haugen suggested, essentially, turning off computer algorithms and turning the Internet away to designs like iMessage or previous versions of Facebook and Instagram, which showed posts in chronological order.

Kate Klonik, who has researched policies on online expression at Internet companies, wrote in The New York Times that Facebook may be redesigning its websites to optimize overall measures of the good things it offers. Instead of focusing on metrics, such as which posts are likely to get a ton of shares or likes, it can look at what is likely to lead you to participate in a protest or give to a charitable cause.