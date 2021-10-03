How to Fix New York’s Traffic Hell

Betsy Plum, Advocate, Executive Director Riders Alliance

Surely we don’t have a city where all of us can drive. We have a city that was built around public transportation. Buses go to all the places that are bleeding in this city.

Bus riders rescued us from this pandemic. Fifty percent of bus riders are immigrants; 75 percent are New Yorkers of color and about 35 percent are essential workers. We have 6,000 miles of road in New York City and the bus lanes are a little over 100 miles. So you see how low priority is given to buses.

But there is hope. Let’s think about how we can make the most of the Roads Master Plan – a fairly large road improvement project that was implemented by the current mayor.

Bus routes still follow old streetcar lanes that have not been re-examined for decades. The cost of putting in a bus lane is basically the cost of industrial red paint. But there is a lot of pressure from drivers who are wealthier and have better resources. There is a lot of bravery needed along our roads – and this is the moment we get it done. If you see who is standing in the bus lane, most of the time it is the NYPD vehicle.

Val George, taxi driver since 1992

I think congestion pricing is a step in the right direction, but it has to start at 96th Street and go all the way to the tip of the island – not 60th Street. This was the plan originally; The Upper East Side and Upper West bourgeoisie may have raised their voice.

There is a HOV lane on the Queensboro Bridge in the morning. It’s a cool idea, but guess what? It has not been implemented. I would say that 50 percent of people driving in the HOV lane are driving themselves. Every bridge leading into Manhattan must have one HOV lane in each direction. This is not Texas. We are in a tight spot.

I will also say that there are a lot of black cars for rent from New Jersey and Pennsylvania in Brooklyn and Queens. The drivers are not following the rules. Every time I see one of these cars, I turn back, because the drivers are like kamikaze. This is anarchy. How is it not regulated?