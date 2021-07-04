How To Fnd Old Messages On Whatsapp – How To Find Old Messages On WhatsApp? will come immediately

Many times we want to find an old photo or message that has come on WhatsApp, then we have to face trouble. It takes a long time to find old messages.

Instant messaging app WhatsApp is a popular app and millions of people use it to send messages, photos and videos. However, many times we want to find an old photo or message that has come on WhatsApp, then we have to face trouble. It takes a long time to find old messages. Although there are many such tricks in WhatsApp, which few people know about. Today we are going to tell you about a similar trick of WhatsApp, by which any user can immediately find his old important messages. For this you have to follow some steps, know about them.

Must click on message

You have to follow a simple process to find the important messages in WhatsApp later. First of all, click on the important message you want to store and keep it for a while. After this you will see the star icon at the top of the screen, tap on it. After this, whenever you want to search for that old message, click on the three dots on the top right side of WhatsApp. After this, click on the option with Star Message. With this, the messages that you saved by clicking on the star icon will appear in front of you and you will be able to easily see any of those old messages.

Create your own chat

At the same time, you can create a separate chat for yourself to save important messages, photos and videos in WhatsApp. For this you have to type wa.me// in the address bar of Chrome browser. After this, you have to enter your mobile number along with the country code. After this, download or WhatsApp web will appear in the search browser. When you click on WhatsApp Web your own chatting will open on the screen. After this message by writing Hi. Now open WhatsApp on your phone, you will see your own chatting.

You can also chat with yourself like this

Another easy way is to create your own chat. In it you can store your important messages, photos and videos and view them when needed. For this you have to create a group like any other group. You create a group with any contact in your WhatsApp. After the group is created, remove that contact. After this only you will be left in that group. Now you can use this group to save your own messages.