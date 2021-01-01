How to generate SBI debit card Green Pin: Step-by-step guide

Each time you apply for a brand new ATM card, you may have to go to a department or the closest ATM to generate your new ATM PIN. However not anymore, as a result of you may simply generate SBI ATM Debit Card PIN anytime and wherever. You possibly can simply create a brand new ATM PIN on-line.

In case you are an SBI Account holder, then you may generate a brand new ATM PIN utilizing alternative ways, reminiscent of the web banking facility or by SMS.

Verify right here the alternative ways to generate the SBI debit card PIN or Green PIN.

How to generate SBI debit card Green PIN by way of Web banking:

Go to www.onlinesbi.com

Login to SBI internet banking portal by offering the username and password particulars.

Choose ‘e-Companies and click on on the ‘ATM card companies’ choice.

Choose ‘ATM PIN technology’.

You’ll be requested to select an choice to validate utilizing a One Time Password (OTP) or by utilizing Profile Password, make a selection.

If you choose the ‘Utilizing Profile Password’ choice, a brand new web page will seem.

Enter your profile password. Click on on the ‘Submit’ choice.

Then, a listing of all of your accounts will likely be displayed.

Choose the account to which your ATM card is linked. Click on on the ‘proceed’ choice.

A brand new web page will seem. Choose the ATM card quantity you need to change the PIN.

Click on on the ‘submit’ choice.

A brand new web page will seem. Right here you may enter the primary two digits of your required PIN and the final two digits of the PIN will likely be despatched to your registered cellular quantity.

Enter any two desired numbers, click on on the ‘Submit’ choice.

After submitting, you’re going to get the final two digits of your pin in your registered cellular quantity.

So, now you get your four-digit PIN. You’ve gotten to enter this four-digit PIN and click on on the ‘submit’ choice.

A brand new web page will seem with the message that ‘your new ATM PIN has been up to date efficiently’.

How to generate SBI debit card Green PIN by means of SMS:

The SBI debit card PIN or Green PIN can be generated by sending an SMS from the registered cellular quantity.

SMS PIN 0000 1111(0000 represents the final 4 digits of the debit card quantity and 1111 represents the final 4 digits of the checking account quantity linked to the debit card) to 567676. As soon as the SMS is distributed, you’ll obtain an OTP to the identical quantity.

Observe: The OTP will likely be legitimate for two days and must be used to generate a debit card PIN by visiting any of the SBI ATMs.

