How to get 100% top up bonus in Free Fire (2021)

Diamonds, the premium foreign money of Free Fire, are very important if customers need unique in-game objects, together with bundles, costumes, and different cosmetics. Nevertheless, they aren’t obtainable without cost, and gamers can have to buy them utilizing actual cash.

Aside from the in-game top up middle, there are a number of different means to get diamonds, like top up web sites. Video games Kharido is one such web site that’s fairly standard amongst Indian customers because it offers them with a 100% bonus on the primary buy.

This text is an in depth information on how the gamers can get a 100% top up bonus in Free Fire.

How to get a 100% bonus diamonds in Free Fire utilizing Video games Kharido

Video games Kharido is a renowed top up web site

As said above, Video games Kharido offers gamers with a 100% bonus on their first purchase. Gamers can comply with the given steps to buy diamonds through the web site:

Step 1: Go to Video games Kharido’s official webpage. They’ll click on right here if they need to get redirected to it.

Step 2: Subsequent, they have to faucet on the “Free Fire” possibility. A pop-up will seem asking them to log in.

Login

Two login strategies can be found:

Step 3: After the participant is logged in, they’ve to choose the required top-up possibility and cost methodology.

Proceed to cost

Step 4: Lastly, they are going to have to click on on the “Proceed to Cost” button. Diamonds will quickly be credited to the person’s Free Fire account as soon as the transaction is full.

Worth of diamonds in Video games Kharido:

The next are the price of diamonds on the web site:

INR 40 – 50 Diamonds + Bonus 50

– 50 Diamonds + Bonus 50 INR 80 – 100 Diamonds + Bonus 100

– 100 Diamonds + Bonus 100 INR 240 – 310 Diamonds + Bonus 310

– 310 Diamonds + Bonus 310 INR 400 – 520 Diamonds + Bonus 520

– 520 Diamonds + Bonus 520 INR 800 – 1060 Diamonds + Bonus 1060

– 1060 Diamonds + Bonus 1060 INR 1600 – 2180 Diamonds + Bonus 2180

– 2180 Diamonds + Bonus 2180 INR 4000 – 5600 Diamonds + Bonus 5600

Observe: This text is for rookies. Whereas these steps could seem apparent to you, a number of new gamers typically seek for these “beginner” suggestions and methods.

