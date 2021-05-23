How to get 100% top up bonus in Free Fire (2021)

Diamonds, the very best class foreign money of Free Fire, are a will want to include if customers want extraordinary in-game objects, along side bundles, costumes, and diversified cosmetics. Nonetheless, they aren’t accessible at free of charge, and players will ought to bewitch them utilizing precise cash.

Furthermore the in-game top up coronary heart, there are a number of diversified method to salvage diamonds, fancy top up internet websites. Video games Kharido is one such on-line internet web page that’s fairly well-liked amongst Indian customers as a result of it affords them with a 100% bonus on the precept bewitch.

This text is an in depth information on how the players can salvage a 100% top up bonus in Free Fire.

Pointers on how to salvage a 100% bonus diamonds in Free Fire utilizing Video games Kharido

Video games Kharido is a renowed top up on-line internet web page

As acknowledged above, Video games Kharido affords players with a 100% bonus on their first bask in. Avid gamers can observe the given steps to bewitch diamonds through the on-line internet web page:

Step 1: Lunge to Video games Kharido’s skilled webpage. They’re going to click on right here inside the occasion that they’re looking to salvage redirected to it.

Step 2: Subsequent, they ought to faucet on the “Free Fire” chance. A pop-up will seem asking them to log in.

Login

Two login strategies come in:

Fb

Participant ID

Step 3: After the participant is logged in, they ought to make a substitute essentially the most needed top-up chance and price method.

Proceed to price

Step 4: Lastly, they’re going to ought to click on on the “Proceed to Value” button. Diamonds will shortly be credited to the actual individual’s Free Fire fable as soon as the transaction is whole.

Mark of diamonds in Video games Kharido:

The following are the speed of diamonds on the web internet web page:

INR 40 – 50 Diamonds + Bonus 50

– 50 Diamonds + Bonus 50 INR 80 – 100 Diamonds + Bonus 100

– 100 Diamonds + Bonus 100 INR 240 – 310 Diamonds + Bonus 310

– 310 Diamonds + Bonus 310 INR 400 – 520 Diamonds + Bonus 520

– 520 Diamonds + Bonus 520 INR 800 – 1060 Diamonds + Bonus 1060

– 1060 Diamonds + Bonus 1060 INR 1600 – 2180 Diamonds + Bonus 2180

– 2180 Diamonds + Bonus 2180 INR 4000 – 5600 Diamonds + Bonus 5600

Converse: This text is for rookies. Whereas these steps may perchance seem evident to you, a number of uncommon players on the whole observe for these “beginner” suggestions and tips.

