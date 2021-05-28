How to get 300 free Primogems from Genshin Impact redeem codes today: All regions

Genshin Impact has completed its 1.6 replace livestream, and label current Primogem redeem codes had been launched, permitting avid players to accumulate 300 free Primogems.

Avid players can redeem these codes by heading to both the in-sport redemption coronary heart or miHoYo’s Genshin Impact code redemption web page right here. These redemption codes aren’t any question one among principally essentially the most indispensable elements of any Genshin Impact livestream as they allow avid players to accumulate their arms on uncommon property merely.

Avid players can ranking out about these current codes and accumulate their arms on 300 free Primogems by studying right here.

Additionally learn: Genshin Impact: What variety of Primogems are wished to liberate Klee from her leaked rerun banner?

Genshin Impact 1.6 Livestream redemption codes

Genshin Impact has launched three current redemption codes at some stage of their 1.6 livestream, and all of them work with out reference to a participant’s set up. Avid players can enter these codes and acquire 300 free Primogems and several other different assorted rewards.

The codes are as follows:

WTNTBYSZJNRD: 100 Primogems 8A6ABHTH2N9Z: 100 Primogems UTNBBGSZ3NQM: 100 Primogems

The vogue to make spend of Genshin Impact 1.6 redemption codes

(Redemption Code menu in Genshin Impact)

Avid players can enter these codes into their choice of redemption internet internet web page, whether or not that be by way of miHoYo’s official Genshin Impact redemption internet internet web page right here or by way of the in-sport redemption attribute. To entry the in-sport attribute, avid players can head to their settings menu inside Genshin Impact and click on Redeem Codes. From there, they merely should enter these three codes to take these 300 free Primogems.

(Mailbox in Genshin Impact containing rewards)

After each code is historical, avid players will acquire an in-sport electronic message with 100 Primogems linked, and so they’ll notify all to snag an easy 300 Primogems.

Avid players might perchance possibly head to the Genshin Impact redemption internet internet web page and insert the codes manually there. They may also acquire the in-sport mail to ranking their Primogems.

Avid players might perchance possibly like to spend again of those Genshin Impact 1.6 livestream redemption codes earlier than they expire, as they’ve 24 hours to enter them, and so they’ll best be historical as quickly as per yarn.

As avid players might perchance possibly now not want to fail to be aware out on 300 free Primogems, they may perchance possibly like to positively originate sure to enter these codes as quickly as they’ve the totally different.

Additionally learn: 5 provides to farm for Klee earlier than her banner arrives in Genshin Impact 1.6 replace

The Genshin Impact 1.6 livestream printed a whole bunch of knowledge concerning the upcoming additions to the game, and the redemption codes are persistently a welcome bonus for any avid players who tune in.

Additionally learn: Cyno in Genshin Impact: All the items recognized concerning the mysterious character to this stage

Bear in mind In/ Bear in mind Up to Acknowledge