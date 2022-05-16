How to Get 7/12 Utara Online Download For Free & Paid

What is 7/12 utara

The 7/12 utara also known as the satbara utara comes from a land register maintained by every district of Maharashtra that provides all the details of a specific parcel. 7/12 online is accessible on Mahabhulekh.

7/12 extract is comprised of two forms for villages- Formula VII as well as Form XII. hence the name. It is taken from Maharashtra land records register, it includes vast information on properties in all parts of Maharashtra. The 7/12 utara has been maintained in the form of an ROR (record-of-right) through the Maharashtra Land Revenue Record of Rights and Registers (Preparation and Maintenance) Rules 1971.

Mahabhulekh: 7/12 online portal

Mahabhulekh or Maharashtra Bhumi Abhilek is a land record website of Maharashtra that provides ‘7/12 utara’ and 8A extract to citizens as 7/12 online. Maha abhilekh can be accessed on bhulekh.mahabhumi.gov.in. Mahabhulekh 7/12 is an all-in-one site to search, download and extracting land documents within the state. 7/12 and 8A land documents related to Maha abhilekh are essential to establish the ownership of the land in the past and land disputes.

Although most people are aware of requirements for purchasing an apartment or a house but what are the regulations to follow in the event that you decide to purchase an area in Maharashtra? “7/12 utara” or “Satbara Utara’ (7/12 extract) in Mahabhulekh is an essential document. In actuality the Mahabhumi 7/12 online Maharashtra document is vital in establishing the ownership of a piece land. It is a 7 12 Utara that document is frequently used by farmers to obtain credit agreements, crop survey as well as for obtaining other government services.

7/12 utara online within Mahabhulekh can be obtained by revenue department through the TAHSILDER. Mahabhulekh 7/12 displays the form number for the village. As with other records of right, an online utara for the year 7/12 of Mahabhulekh 7/12contains vital information on the land, which includes details about the number of surveys, size of the area and the landowners of the land, their shares of the property, any encumbrances on the land, and so on.

Mahabhulekh 7/12 permits landowners in Maharashtra in Maharashtra to locate and review the records of their land and get an exact copy from the online 7/12 for a small fee. Property owners can download the digital 712 utara and 8A extracts and property cards from digitalsatbara.mahabhumi.gov.in which could be used for legal verification, as well.

7/12 utara change in format

The Maharashtra government has also changed the structure of the online 7/12 document to ensure that there is no duplicate and forgery. The 7/12 utara documents will now bear the watermark of the department for land records as well as the logo of the state government. Satbara will also bear the code and name of the village, and the final entry of the owner of the land will be removed. There are 12 changes to the format of 7/12 utara that will be implemented to stamp out fraud when a land transaction is.

The online 7/12 document will include the directory code of the local government and the entire area of that survey and show pending mutations and the last mutation number. The 7/12 Utara Maharashtra report will outline the land’s purpose.

When earlier modifications to tax documents demanded the taxpayers to visit the office of the government, today new provisions for changing the same documents online have been made to reduce time and to be more open and transparent. It is also planned to release the revenue documents online soon. In the new 7/12 utara format online, farmers are also able to snap and upload photos of their crops using their phones, removing the requirement to use an Talatha to travel to the farm. It is important to note that if a farmer owns land in four locations they will receive only one satbara. Also, with the brand updated 7/12 Online Maharashtra format, the public are able to access any changes implemented from 2008 through 7/12 the utara.

7/12 online Information is included

Form VII online in 7/12 of the Mahabhulekh contains details like the rights record, the occupants specifics, ownership information tenant information, the revenue obligation of the owners and other information related with the property. Form XII for 7/12 online includes information about the crops that are grown, their type and the area that the crops cover.

It is important to note that the 712 utara extract from the Mahabhulekh is not a definitive document to prove ownership however, it serves as an account of the revenue obligation. The property’s title can not be transferred according to the extracts of 7/12.

The information below is that is in 712 Utara

Survey number for land

Ownership details (Changes included)

Mutation details

Details of credit (pending loans) to purchase fertilisers, pesticides, seeds and fertilizers.

Land that is suitable to be used for cultivation

Land type: agricultural or non-agricultural

The type of irrigation that is used on the land: rain-fed or water-fed or

The type of crop that was cultivated in the season that ended in

Information about the status of any litigation and details of the case (if any)

Information about tax (paid and still to be due to be)

7/12 utara: Benefits

The Utara 7/12 document is extremely useful in Maharashtra. The benefits include:

With the help of the online 7/12 site, you can find out about the kind of land that is agricultural or non-agricultural, as well as diverse activities done on the land.

Satbara Utara is a crucial document that serves to prove the ownership of the land

7/12 is required by the SRO when you’re involved in the sale of your property.

To obtain a loan from a bank, or to boost your credit for farming, you will need to provide a 7/12 utara certificate for the lender.

In the event of an issue of law in the event of a legal dispute, you may use the 7/12 utara before the justice court.

7/12 online: how do I apply?

You can apply for 7/12 online by logging on Aaple Sarkar website of Maharashtra on https://aaplesarkar.mahaonline.gov.in/en

Create your online 7/12 Utara profile on this site to register online for notification services. Click on New User? Sign up here. You will reach https://aaplesarkar.mahaonline.gov.in/en/Registration/Register where you can choose either of the options and register yourself for online 7/12 by entering all required details.

After you have registered for 7/12 Maharashtra then log in to the portal for 7/12 online by entering your user ID and password. You will then be directed to the next screen on the 7/12 portal online which you need to select the Revenue department and the Land Record department from the drop-down menu. After that, choose the 7/12 extract from the menu and click Proceed. After that, you must enter the details of 7/12 utara, such as the applicant’s name address, name, Aadhaar card number, email address and mobile number. You can then fill in the 712 application by entering information like district, city survey utara taluk on-line number, GAT, etc. After you have completed the application, you will be able to see a summary of all your details. If it is acceptable, then click submit. Then, you will receive the Maha Transcation ID in a pop-up on the 7/12 utara website that you must keep in mind.

After that, you’ll be able to view the fees that must be paid on the online application 7/12 which is required to be paid. After 7/12 Maharashtra fees have been paid, you will be able to see your name on the revenue department’s extract 7/12 list.

7/12 is online. Follow your application

If you’ve applied for 7/12 utara, you can go online and can verify its progress on Aaple Sarkar website.

Go to Track Your Application and choose revenue department from the drop-down box. After that, choose the land record department. Then, then select the property card service and enter your application ID, then click on Go. The state of your 7/12 utara through the site.

7/12 on the web: how can I download a digital documents on Mahabhulekh?

You can get the satbara online or online 7/12 from Mahabhulekh the 7/12 Utara online site. The 7/12 Utara Maharashtra by submitting an application for the local TAHSILDER providing the description of the land as well as the need to obtain the extract of 7-12. You can also obtain information about the 7/12 utara making an application through the Maharashtra government’s website Mahabhulekh. It is possible to obtain the 7/12 extract easily provided that you have all the necessary information. If you’re unable to locate seven-digit information onlinedetails on Mahabhulekh the applicant could have to select an application in person of 712.

How do I get online Satbara? To get the 7/12 online via Mahabhulekh follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit Mahabhulekh Portal

Step 2: Select region for 7/12 (for eg. 7/12 on the internet Pune as well as 7/12 Online Nashik) in the dropdown menu.

3. Pick 7/12 on the list, and select the district from the drop-down menu.

These are the information that is required to be filled out in the form 7/12 Form VII, also known as the Adhikar Abhilekh Patrak and Record of Rights form. It is the top part of the Mahabhulekh 7/12 form.

Gaav is a village, and it is the name used to describe the village in which the land is situated.

Taluka is a reference to an area’s sub-division in which land is situated.

Bhumapan Kramank/Gut is a survey number or Gat number.. It refers to the area’s survey or Gat number.

Bhumapan upbhivaag kramankacha is the sub-division of the survey the land.

Bhudharana paddhiti, also known as tenure, means the right to use land.

Bhogvatadharanche is the name of the person who is the occupant.

KHATE Kramank represents the number of account of the landowner that is provided by the Khate Pustika.

Shetache sthanik naav is the local name for the field. It could be any thing that represents the field’s shape like its shape, or something that is distinctive about it.

Kudanche Naav is a reference to the title of tenant.

Lagvadi the term “yogya kshetr” refers to the land that can be cultivated.

Khand stands are available for rent

Lagvadi yogya naslele refers to uncultivable land

Aakarni is a reference to assessment, and is the assessment tax applied to land.

Judi kivva vishesh Akarni refers to taxes that is paid by the individual who was granted this land through the authorities.

Itar adhikar sections discuss the rights that are not mentioned.

7/12 Utara Contents Form XII

This is the lower section of the Mahabhulekh 7/12 form, which also includes an Form XII which is also called Pikanchi Nondvahi or the Register of crops.

This Form XII which is a part of the extract of 7/12

Varsh is the name given to the year in which the crop was planted.

Hangaam is a reference to time of the year that crops are in depending on whether it’s Rabi or Kharif season.

Pikanche Naav is the name given to the plant that is being grown.

Pika khalil Kshetra – The area that is that is under the crop is referred to as such in Marathi.

It shows the amount of land where crops are produced. It is subdivided into these categories:

It is not the best land for cultivation.

Paani puravtyanche Saadhan is a the source of irrigation.

Jal Sinchan means irrigation is made using water or rains.

Ajal sinchan refers specifically to the process of watering something that occurs that isn’t water-based.

Jamin Kasnartache Naav, which is his name. farmer

Shera refers to comments or observations which can be recorded.

Mahabhulekh: Form VI

The form is also known by the name of Register of Mutation, Form VI is a record of historical land information. The Form VI is called FerFar Patra The form contains all changes to the land, which includes all previous owners, the type of mutation, and the effect of the mutation on the land, gift or mortgage, and exchange.

You must visit the Talathi office in the area where the land is to alter the Maha Bhulekh land record, complete the FerFar patra in the correct manner and also pay for any applicable fees. The Talathi in is located at the Bhumi Abhilekh Maharashtra office checks the form, and then declares any objection to the changes and set an appointment. If no objection is that is raised, the changes are implemented. One can check the changes and the status on the e chavadi 7 12 portal at https://digitalsatbara.mahabhumi.gov.in/aaplichawdi/

Enter the district village, taluka or village captcha, and then click on ‘Apli Chavadi Paha’ in the e Chavadi 7 12 portal.

When you receive the application, Talathi reviews the application form as well as the supporting documents and announces the deadline for change notice and the filing of objections. If there is no objection by the deadline, Talathi will move on to the next step of changing.

Mahabhulekh: Form VIII A

Also known by the name Holding of Khatedar, (land holder) Form VIIIA covers many details, including the name of the village, the district, taluka, survey numbers of land the sub-division from the survey amount of land, bank account of the owner as well as the amount of tax assessment due by the land owner the land holder, etc. Form VIII A can be used in the payment of tax on land.

Mahabhulekh: Malmatta Patrak or Property card

It is issued by Mahabhulekh Property card, is also known in the form of Malmatta Patrak in Marathi is an official record of right that has been authenticated by the Maharashtra government. It is a crucial document that proves the ownership of the property. Although both satbara Utara and property cards are referred to as the record of claims, 712 utara indicates ownership and information about agricultural the land in rural areas, property cards signify the ownership of urban areas. Property card can be downloaded at Mahabhulekh 7/12 or obtain it from city survey office.

Mahabhulekh What is the significance of a the property card so crucial?

The topic of discussion is the importance of a the property card.

Property cards are essential for buyers who are considering buying a house since it shows the identity of the owner of the property that is situated in an urban region in Maharashtra and is used to verify the ownership of property.

The property card reveals the ancestral lineage of the property, which can help the buyer in case of any disagreement prior to making the purchase.

The property card is a crucial evidence and is required by many financial institutions as well as banks prior to closing a property deal.

Mahabhulekh Information on property card

The property card’s details include

Name of district

Name of taulka

CTS Number or City Title Survey Number

Plot number

Land area

Name of the landowner

Title to ownership is changed

The record of mutation

Record of the encumbrance

A loan from a government institution

Taxes not paid on land owned by the property owner

Other remarks

How can I obtain a digitally signed property cards within Maharashtra?

Step 1. Go to the Aaple Abhilekh Portal.

2. : Click on “New User Registration” to sign-up to receive a digitally signed 712 Utara property card. Complete all the necessary information and details required for online satbara’s property card. After you have completed your registration, sign in to the portal which supports online 7/12.

Step 3.Select the district, region office and village for the 7/12 Utara Maharashtra Property card.

4.If you have the exact city survey utara’s online number, or the gat number within 712 utara or CTS number Click ‘Yes’ and input the code. If you don’t know the city survey online number or the gat number for the 7/12 (CTS number) choose “No” and choose city survey utara’s online number number 7/12 or the CTS number in the drop down menu. This will allow you to obtain your online 7-12 property card.

5.Your Mahabhulekh Property card is going to appear in the display. Click’Download’ to obtain a copy the Mahabhulekh home card.

Note Property card downloads are currently free , and there are no additional charges are required.

7/12 Online: How do I make an online payments for downloading a digitally signed documents?

If you want to download the Mahabhulekh digitally signed 7/12, 8A on the internet, you must make a minor payment to get access to this service with regard to the digital 7/12. Here’s how to complete the process:

Step 1. Go to the Aaple Abhilekh Portal.

Step 2. After you’ve signed up and logged in to the portal, sign in.

Step 3. Click first on the’make payment online option.

step 4: Input the sum between 1,000. It is recommended to pay with multiples of fifteen.

Phase 5: Select the “Pay Now” button.

6. Hit ‘Print Receipt’. Note down the PRN number.

7. Select the “Continue” button and choose the document you wish to download.

After you have received confirmation of your payment by the institution, you are able to see the balance on their website by clicking “Check Payment Status”. It is necessary enter your PNR number and then click submit.

7/12 on line: how do I confirm digitally signed satbara Utara 8A extract and Property cards?

Property owners are also able to verify the signed digital documents of 7/12 such as 7/12 utara, 8A extract, as well as the property cards. Because all of these 7 12 documents online are legal purposes, it’s essential to verify the 7/12 extract prior to present it to an instance of law.

Step 1. Go to the Aaple Abhilekh Portal.

Step 2. To confirm the 7/12 utara click Verify 7/12.

Step 3.Next step to verify to the number 712 Maharashtra is to enter the verification code and then click submit as shown in the image below. Results will appear on screen.

In addition, to confirm 8A extracts, simply click Verify 8A.

To confirm the Ferfar to verify the Ferfar number, click Verify Ferfar and then enter your verification code.

To verify the validity of the property card, click Verify Property Card and enter the verification number.

7/12 Utara: How do I apply for a mutation (updation)?

7/12 web transformation The steps to take

If the owner of the land finds any inconsistencies or mistakes in the information contained in the web-based Mahabhulekh 7/12 or in the handwritten details in the 7/12 Utara Maharashtra the landowner is able to apply for correction online. The mistakes could include:

The total area is 7/12 Utara Maharashtra

Area unit

Account holder’s name Holder

The area of the account Holder

Here’s how you can submit a correction or update of the land records for 7/12 utara Maharashtra:

Step 1: Visit the E-Rights portal at https://pdeigr.maharashtra.gov.in/frmLogin and create an account by clicking on ‘Proceed to login’ at the bottom of the page for 7/12 mutation.

Step 2.Login on the website, and then select the ‘7/12 Mutations’ tab to start the with the land record 7/12 mutation entry.

Step 3. You will receive an email asking you to choose the appropriate “role” of the user within 7/12 Utara Maharashtra. There are three different roles in which data entry is performed in the following categories: Citizen, Bank/society, and Other. It is important to be certain before deciding on the position in the 7/12 Utara Maharashtra since certain mutation types are limited to certain roles. For instance, under the “Citizen” role you can perform these things:

Add descendants

Eliminate the name of the guardian

Take HUF’s name off

Add or remove the word “will”

Take away the name of the deceased

Change the name of the trustee.

step 4:Submit your details in order to record the changes that were made to the records of 7/12 utara Maharashtra Land records.

Note that when you log on to the Public Data Entry (PDE) portal on https://pdeigr.maharashtra.gov.in/frmLogin, complete the PDE and use the eStepin facility for registration. This will help prevent congestion at the SRO during the Coronavirus pandemic, thereby making sure you’re safe. One can rebook the slot two times through eStepin at https://appl2igr.maharashtra.gov.in/TokenBooking/TokenBook.aspx. The slot booked for a specific date can be used for the entire day. Citizens can book slots the same day if there is a slot available.

It is also important to be aware that Mumbai suburban residents are able to view the property card and obtain their name through the EPICS server at the time of data entry.

See Also – Gold Price Today

7/12 offline modification steps to follow

If you’re unable to edit or remove the name of heirs and new buyers on the Mahabhulekh 7/12 utara online document it is imperative to submit your request in person at the office of the tehsildar. To do this, you must attach an original copy of your sale deed along with the 7/12 utara documents downloaded from Aaple Abhilekh’. After approval, the change entry, pertaining to the 7/12 Utara will be transferred to your name. For more information on 712 utara you may also seek advice from an attorney who specializes in property Joinpd.

There aren’t any fees due for change that is made to RoR. To be used for any official purpose RoRs signed digitally are legal and they do not require an actual paper copy.

The status of the mutation application of a property cards can be checked through the “PR Card Application Status” within the Bhumi Abhilekh Maharashtra portal.

Then you will be taken to the next webpage on Bhumi Abhilekh Maharashtra, where you will need to enter your application’s incoming number. The Satbara Utara page is accessible in Marathi as well as English.

7/12 Utara Information about E-Peek’s Pahani mobile app

To verify the crop farmers can utilize the ‘E-Peek ‘ app which can be downloaded via Google Play. Google Play store.

When you download the app, if scroll left and right twice to the left, you will see information about Satbara Utara and 8-A. The first step is to sign-up with the app using the necessary information as well as an ID and password for login. After that, you must enter all the information regarding the area that is populated in Hectares of Land, the time of year as well as the area that will be used to display the crops and so on. And finally, add a photo of the crop and then submit the details. All information submitted will be reviewed by Talathi officials. Then, it will be and finally, recorded and uploaded to Satbara online.

See Also – xnxubd 2020 nvidia video japan apk free full version apk

7/12 Utara: How do I get rid of the mention from the Mahabhulekh ?

To take a name off Satbara utara Maharashtra, you must contact the local tahsildar. You must present him with the necessary documents. For instance, if your reason for removal is death, then among other documentation needed for removal of names in 712 utara that you need to provide an official death certificate for the deceased. Additionally, if the individual whom you wish to have removed from satbara Utara Maharashtra has legal heirs who are legal heirs, you must obtain a no objection certification from them prior to removal of the name from bhumiabhilekh 712.

What do I do if the name has been removed on 7/12 Utara or the satbara utara Maharashtra fraudulously?

In the first instance, you need to make a complaint to authorities at Mahabhumi abhilek authorities since your name is not able to be removed off the seven-day utara Maharashtra and satbara utara Maharashtra with out the submission of proof of identity for Mahabhumi 712. Experts recommend that, even after removal of a name from the mahabhumi abhilekh and the 7/12 utara Maharashtra, the mutation record in the 7/12 Utara Maharashtra exists. In applying to access the 712 mutation file you can learn about the documents used to remove the name. If you’re still unhappy, you can ask for an official copy of the Bhumiabhilekh 712 or 7/12 utara at the office of the Tehsildar. You can legally scan your copy of the Mahabhulekh 7/12 copy. Then, you can dispute it through legal aid against what you have discovered.

7/12 Utara Access to archived electronic records

To access archived e-records on Emahabhumi, visit https://aapleabhilekh.mahabhumi.gov.in/erecords.

Enter your login ID as well as password and captcha, then hit login. If you do not have a login ID then make one by clicking the new user registration.

Before downloading the archived documents on the e mahabhumi website, you must click on the document list available and select the office wise document sort.

After you have done that, select the archived documents from E Mahabhumi you’re searching for. The selected documents will be added in the basket on the e maha bhumi and then download the document. Be aware that as they are scans that there are no human errors , and they are legitimate.

Checkout-are banks open today

MahaBhulekh 7 12 mobile app: Beware

Landowners should be vigilant to suspicious apps such under the name MahaBhulekh 712 on Google Play Store. There is NO OFFICIAL 7 12 Mahabhulekh MOBILE APP of MahaBhulekh portal except E-Peek Pahani mobile app and all the information required for the 7/12 online document, mutation, etc., should be searched on bhulekh.mahabhumi.gov.in only. The seven 12 Mahabhulekh mobile applications were developed by private companies and individuals. They could cause damage to your mobile phone’s data or harm your device via malware.

See Also – Link PAN Card with Aadhaar Card

Mahabhulekh 7/12 is available to be reached via:

Office of the Director and Commissioner Land Records,

3rd Floor, New Administrative Building, Opposite Council Hall, Pune

Tel: 020-26050006,

e-mail: [email protected]

Any feedback for Mahabhulekh 7/12 can be mailed at [email protected]