How to get a coronavirus booster shot in New York City.

All adults living in New York City are officially eligible to receive coronavirus booster shots, following a decision by federal regulators on Friday to increase eligibility for shots across the country beyond those who have an underlying condition, live or work in high-risk settings or are over. 65.

The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have issued federal guidelines on how New York City officials have interpreted this already. City leaders on Monday advised health care providers not to exclude adults seeking booster shots if they have had enough time since the first vaccination.

A spokesman for Mayor Bill de Blasio said Friday that 732,000 adults in New York City have received booster shots so far.

“Let’s increase this figure even more, especially as we prepare for the colder months,” Mr de Blasio said this week. “This is how we fight Kovid during the colder months, and that’s how we get ready for something wonderful: the holidays.”