How to Get a Free Upgrade to Windows 11 Quickly

After months of testing, Microsoft is releasing the final version of Windows 11 to its Release Preview channel today. This is the final step before it is released more widely for existing devices on October 5. If you don’t want to wait until October 5th, you can switch to the release preview in Windows 10 today and get the free Windows 11 upgrade early.

Here’s how to upgrade to Windows 11 early:

Check to see if your PC is compatible with Windows 11 by using Microsoft’s PC Health app (download here).

If your PC is supported, you’ll need to register as a Windows Insider on Microsoft’s site to upgrade to Windows 11 early.

On your existing Windows 10 PC, go to Settings > Update & Security > Windows Insider Program

Click the Get Started button and link the Microsoft account you used to sign up to be a Windows Insider.

When prompted to choose your internal setting, select the Release Preview ring.

Confirm and agree to Microsoft’s terms, and then reboot your PC.

Go back to Settings > Update & Security, and you should see a new banner with Optional Updates for Windows 11.

Click on the Download and Install option and follow the prompts to get Windows 11 up and running.

Once you’ve successfully upgraded to Windows 11, you can go to Settings > Windows Update and select “Stop creating previews” to unroll from Windows 11’s preview updates and stay on the last version. can stay.

Microsoft has also released ISO files for the final version of Windows 11, Build 220000.194. You can download the ISO file, which will allow you to clean Windows 11, from Microsoft’s Windows Insider website.