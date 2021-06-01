How to get Free Fire Season 37 Elite Pass in June 2021

The Free Fireside Elite Cross is a tier-primarily based totally system the place avid players can assemble bizarre rewards primarily based totally on their effectivity.
A brand new Elite Cross is launched throughout the sport every month, bringing a collection of rewards reminiscent of costumes and skins. To assemble these rewards, avid players should compose a selected variety of badges. This may effectively be completed by ending day-to-day and weekly missions.
The Season 37 Elite Cross, often called “Disagreeable Enchanted,” has been launched throughout the sport today, i.e., June 1st.
There are two paid variations of the cross in Free Fireside: the Elite Cross and the Elite Bundle. Players can seize them for 499 diamonds and 999 diamonds, respectively.
Players can follow the steps given beneath to elevate the brand new Elite Cross in Garena Free Fireside:
Step 1: Players should serene open the sport and click on on on the Elite Cross icon.
Step 2: They need to serene then click on on on the “Give a procure to” risk as proven throughout the picture beneath:
Step 3: The paid variations of the Elite Cross Season 37 will appear. Players should solid off essentially the most effectively appreciated variant and click on on on the button applicable beneath it.
Step 4: A dialog field will pop up asking avid players to verify the seize. Diamonds shall be deducted from the participant’s story after a a success seize.
How to derive diamonds in Free Fireside
Players should serene follow these steps to elevate diamonds in Free Fireside:
Step 1: Players should serene click on on on the “Diamond” icon on the lobby veil.
Step 2: A number of high-up options will appear on the veil. Players should solid off their most traditional high-up.
Step 3: As soon as the value is made, the diamonds shall be credited to the participant’s Free Fireside story.
