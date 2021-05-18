How to get free Maro character in Free Fire through Falconer Top Up event

Maro turned as soon as launched in Free Fire together with Xayne throughout the OB27 World Assortment change. Nonetheless, Maro turned as soon as now not accessible to players in-game.

On the current time, Garena launched a current particular Top Up event by which players can net Maro free of payment. Like most characters in Free Fire, Maro has a definite capability that may maybe presumably abet a participant in defeating their enemies in a battle.

This textual content shares a step-by-step information on how players can construct the current Maro persona from the Falconer Top Up event free of payment.

Getting the Maro persona free of payment in Free Fire

As talked about earlier, players can net the Maro persona at no signal via the Falconer Top Up event. The event requires players to excessive up 200 diamonds. And as rapidly as they excessive up 200 diamonds from the shop, prospects shall be prepared to declare the Maro persona free of payment.

Gamers can later increase the topped-up diamonds for diversified in-game purchases.

The rewards and the sequence of diamonds players require for the Falconer Top Up event are listed beneath:

Maro Character – Top up 200 diamonds

Maro’s Falconer Bundle – Top up 500 diamonds

Gamers can apply the steps given beneath to assemble Maro in Free Fire:

Step 1: Customers should plug Free Fire and click on on on the “Diamond” icon positioned on the excessive of the present conceal.

Click on on on the “Diamond” icon

Step 2: A number of high-up choices will seem, and players should interact the numerous sequence of diamonds to interact.

Blueprint cease the numerous sequence of diamonds to interact

Step 3: Customers can also restful then faucet on the “Calendar” icon reward on the legal-hand side of the foyer present conceal.

Click on on on the “Calendar” icon

Step 4: Subsequent, players can also restful navigate via the event part and click on on on the “Falconer Top Up” tab.

Falconer Top Up event part

Step 5: Customers can faucet the “Categorical” button to assemble Maro.

Maro’s capability in Free Fire

Maro in Free Fire

Maro possesses a passive capability often called Falcon Fervor. This capability’s ugly stage (stage 1) will increase harm over distance by as quite a bit as 5%. The harm handled tagged enemies is moreover elevated by 1%.

Falcon Fervor, at its best possible stage (stage 6), enhances the harm over distance by 25%. In the meantime, harm carried out to marked enemies will increase by 3.5%.

