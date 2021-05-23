How to get Free Surfboard, Guitar Basher, and more rewards through Free Fire redeem codes for the Indian region



Garena releases Free Fire redeem codes on sure particular events or when a particular milestone has been achieved. Earlier this month, Free Fire Bangladesh launched a particular music video to commemorate Eid.

A complete of three milestones have been arrange, and inside a number of days, the viewership milestone was achieved, and a brand new redeem code was launched for Leap of Religion Surfboard, Water Fest, and Guitar Basher.

The next steps will present customers how to receive these rewards.

Acquiring Leap of Religion Surfboard and Guitar Basher utilizing Free Fire redeem for the Indian region

Leap of Religion Surfboard, Water Fest, and Guitar Basher is the rewards that customers will get

Free Fire redeem code for India server: ESX24ADSGM4K

Be aware: Customers shall be in a position to accumulate the given rewards till Might 28, 2021. Additionally, this code solely works for gamers on the Indian server.

To gather the rewards, gamers should comply with the steps listed under utilizing their redeem code.

Gamers should log in through the accessible means

Step 1: First, it is important to go to the Free Fire rewards redemption web site as a result of it’s the solely place through which customers can declare the rewards.

Step 2: Then, gamers should sign up with their Free Fire ID on the web site through the platform related to their account.

Visitor account holders can hyperlink their accounts to any of the following:

Fb

Google

VK

Twitter

Apple ID

Huawei ID

Paste the redeem code and faucet on verify button under it

Step 3: Lastly, customers ought to paste the redeem code in the textual content field and click on on the verify button to full the redemption course of.

After redemption, gamers usually obtain their rewards inside 24 hours of claiming them through the mail part.

To equip the Avatar and the Surfboard, gamers want to head to the ‘Assortment’ part. In the meantime, Guitar Basher will be outfitted from Weapons > Armory.

As soon as the code has expired, it would give customers an error stating, “Failed to redeem. This code is invalid or redeemed.” Gamers can watch the video under to have an summary of the redemption process.

