How to get Moony Pet in Garena Free Fire as Free Reward?







How to get Moony Pet in Garena Free Fire as Free Reward? To maintain in-game expertise recent, Garena continuously provides new occasions & gadgets in Free Fire. Aside from new skins & characters, there are additionally in-game companions or ‘Pets’ that accompany gamers throughout a match. Every pet has its personal particular powers that assists participant throughout gameplay.





One such new pet is Moony. Like all the opposite pets, Moony has its personal ability named Paranormal Safety.

Moony Potential: 20% discount in injury whereas the proprietor is in interplay countdown (e.g., utilizing Med Package, repairing, and many others.).

How to get Moony as a free reward?

Throughout the occasion interval, gamers who high up a minimum of 100 Diamonds in their Free Fire account, can declare Moony totally free. Moreover, for a top-up of 300 Diamonds, gamers can purchase the Crystal Moony pet pores and skin. Additionally, gamers can personal the Safari riot blueprint with a top-up of 1000 Diamonds.

The Moony high up occasion has began as we speak, 25th Could, and might be dwell until June 1st, 2021. Meaning gamers have a one-week window to declare Moony as a free reward.

The cutest alien, Moony, has lastly landed in the world of Free Fire! 👽 Get the brand new pet, Moony, from our newest top-up occasion and let him take you on an out of the world expertise in-game! 🛸 Potential: Cut back injury taken throughout interactive countdown 🩺#FreeFire #Booyah pic.twitter.com/fBbGmGRdX8 — Free Fire India Official (@IndiaFreeFire) May 25, 2021

Additionally Learn: Garena Free Fire and McLaren Racing function the McLaren P1 and MCLFF in thrilling in-game collaboration

Step-by-step information on How to declare Moony pet in Garena Free Fire

Step 1: Go to the in-game Diamond High Up part & choose your required High-up.

Step 2: After fee is completed, go to the Occasion part & faucet on Moony High up.

Step 3: Click on on the ‘Declare’ possibility beside to gather the respective reward.



