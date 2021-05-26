How to get new Moony pet in Free Fire at no cost

Apart from characters, Free Fire additionally options nice pets that may accompany gamers on the battlefield. These pets possess distinctive skills that make it simpler for gamers to win battle royale matches.

The cutest alien, Moony, has lastly landed in the world of Free Fire! 👽 Get the new pet, Moony, from our newest top-up occasion and let him take you on an out of the world expertise in-game! 🛸 Means: Cut back injury taken throughout interactive countdown 🩺#FreeFire #Booyah pic.twitter.com/fBbGmGRdX8 — Free Fire India Official (@IndiaFreeFire) May 25, 2021

Moony, a new pet in Free Fire, is now doing the rounds on the web. This alien pet possesses a talent referred to as Paranormal Safety. The outline of Moony states:

20% injury discount when proprietor is in interplay countdown (e.g., utilizing Med Package, repairing, and so forth.).

The Moony High Up occasion started at the moment and can keep on till June 1st, 2021. Gamers could have to high up at least 100 diamonds to purchase the pet without cost as a top-up reward in Free Fire. Customers can even high up 300 diamonds for the Crystal Moony pet pores and skin or 1000 diamonds for a free Safari Riot blueprint.

Getting Moony without cost in Free Fire

Customers should comply with the steps given under to get the Moony pet without cost as a top-up reward:

1. Gamers should choose the diamond icon whereas they’re in the Free Fire foyer.

Customers should choose the variety of diamonds they need to high up

2. Based mostly on the top-up choices that seem, gamers should choose the specified variety of diamonds they’d like to buy. 100 diamonds cost INR 80.

3. Gamers will then have to make the required cost.

4. Customers should then head over to the “Occasions” part of the sport.

Moony High Up occasion below the “Occasions” part in Free Fire

5. Below that part, customers should choose “Moony High Up.”

6. Gamers will then have to click on the declare button beside the reward.

