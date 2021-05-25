Each pensioner coated beneath the Staff Pension Scheme (EPS) is supplied with a singular 12-digit number referred to as the Pension Fee Order (PPO) which helps him purchase his pension. In case you are a pensioner and you can’t keep in mind your PPO number, here’s how one can retrieve it simply, both using your bank account number linked to the Worker Provident Fund (EPF) or using your PF number.

Observe these steps to simply get your PPO number

Step 1: Go online to www.epfindia.gov.in

Step 2: Click on on the Pensioner’s portal

Step 3: Subsequent you can be redirected to the ‘Welcome to pensioners portal’. On that web page, click on on ‘Know your PPO number

Step 4: Within the subsequent step, enter both your bank account number or PF number

On submitting the required particulars, you’ll get to know your PPO number alongside together with your Member ID and kind of pension.

However, it’s also possible to get your PPO number by instantly happening to https://mis.epfindia.gov.in/PensionPaymentEnquiry/, which is a separate web site of the EPFO that gives all of the details about life certificates, PPO number, PPO inquiry, cost data and your pension standing.

One also can refer to the infographic beneath which entails the step-by-step process to get your PPO number. It was tweeted by the official deal with of EPFO.

Get PPO number using Bank Account Number or PF Number#EPFO #SocialSecurity #HumHainNa Santosh Gangwar Press Data Bureau – PIB, Authorities of India pic.twitter.com/4fz6P2NGUJ — EPFO (@socialepfo) May 20, 2021

What’s the PPO number? Why is it needed?

The distinctive PPO number is distributed to each retiring worker through a letter by the EPFO. It is crucial for each one that has retired or is on the verge of retirement.

A PPO number serves as a degree of reference for any contact with the Central Pension Accounting Workplace (CPAO). The PPO number is important when making use of for a pension and is required when one submits his/her life certificates yearly.

Pensioners should at all times be sure that the bank has recorded their PPO number within the passbook. Due to some errors, banks at instances don’t replace the PPO, which leads to pointless delays in receiving the pension. Additionally, if one does not know their PPO number, then transferring the PF account from one bank department to one other may very well be a troublesome activity.

Apart from that, the PPO number additionally helps in speedy grievance redressal with the EPFO and figuring out the pension standing on-line.