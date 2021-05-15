How to get PUBG Mobile Season 19 Royale Pass

The Royale Pass is among the many appropriate methods for PUBG Mobile gamers to rating in-sport magnificence gadgets fancy skins and costumes. Avid players should whole a amount of day-to-day and weekly missions to growth in the midst of the cross.

PUBG Mobile builders launch a silent Royale Pass earlier than all of the items up of each and each season.

PUBG Mobile’s silent Season 19 Royale Pass: Traverse will roll out on Could perchance nicely additionally seventeenth, 2021, at 2 AM UTC or 7: 30 AM IST (GMT +5: 30). The outdated season will attain to an pause on Could perchance nicely additionally fifteenth, 2021 (+0 UTC).

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Ensuing from this truth, customers from the nation are strictly recommended now to no longer obtain the sport.

The association to come by PUBG Mobile Season 19 Royale Pass

PUBG Mobile’s silent Season 19 Royale Pass: Traverse will roll out on Could perchance nicely additionally seventeenth, 2021 (Picture via ULTIMATE SHOOTER YT, YouTube)

Avid players can apply the steps given under to buy the PUBG Mobile Season 19 Royale Pass:

After opening PUBG Mobile, gamers deserve to click on on the RP icon positioned on the supreme facet of the veil. Avid players will then deserve to click on on the Improve Pass choice inside the bottom-supreme nook. Avid players would perchance be given two options. They will each determine out “Elite Pass” or “Elite Pass Plus”. Inside the occasion that they determine out the customary, they will deserve to pay 600 UC. Inside the occasion that they dart for the latter, they will deserve to pay 1800 UC. (UC is the in-sport foreign exchange of PUBG Mobile referred to as Unknown Cash). Subsequent, gamers deserve to confirm their buy and fabricate the wanted value.

PUBG Mobile’s silent Royale Pass is jungle-themed. It’s anticipated to elevate the following rewards:

Contemptible 1: 3 Present crate scraps

Contemptible 3: 5 RP badges voucher(S19)

Contemptible 5: 1 Rating safety card

Contemptible 6: 2 Conventional crate scraps

Contemptible 7: 1000 BP

Contemptible 9: Coronary coronary heart Emote (Cheer Park unusual)

Contemptible 10: 1 RP Mission enjoying playing cards

Contemptible 11: 3 Present crate scraps

Contemptible 15: Flex Muscle tissues emote

Contemptible 16: 2 Conventional crate scraps

Contemptible 17: 1000 BP

Contemptible 19: Treasure It Emote Bubble (Cheer Park unusual)

Contemptible 20: 30 silver fragments

Contemptible 21: 3 Present crate scraps

Contemptible 23: 5 RP badges vouchers (S19)

Contemptible 25: 1 Rating Safety Card

Contemptible 26: 4 Conventional crate scraps

Contemptible 27: 1000 BP

Contemptible 29: 15 silver fragments

Contemptible 30: Scarab Totem Parachute

Contemptible 31: 3 Present crate scraps

Contemptible 33: 1 Expertise card

Contemptible 35: 30 silver fragments

Contemptible 36: 3 Conventional crate scraps

Contemptible 37: 1000 BP

Contemptible 39: 15 silver fragments

Contemptible 40: 3 Conventional crate scraps

Contemptible 41: 5 Present crate scraps

Contemptible 43: 1 BP card

Contemptible 45: Alien UMP45 pores and skin

Contemptible 46: 4 Conventional crate scraps

Contemptible 47: 1000 BP

Contemptible 49: 15 silver fragments

Contemptible 50: 1 Rating Safety card

Contemptible 51: 5 Present crate scraps

Contemptible 53: 1 Expertise card

Contemptible 55: 5 Conventional crate scraps

Contemptible 57: 1000 BP

Contemptible 59: 15 silver fragments

Contemptible 60: 10 Conventional crate scraps

