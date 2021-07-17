How to get the Deadshot Medal in COD Mobile

COD Mobile has added several Seasonal challenges to the game this season. This is great for free-to-play players, as they have the chance to hoard up free cosmetics and epic blueprints for several weapons.There is also a new event up and running in the game currently where players are divided into two factions and too many free rewards are on the line. Players can earn rewards by grinding daily challenges and also by securing high positions in the leaderboards.However, to complete exclusive Battle Royale challenges, players are often required to earn some rare medals. One of them is the Deadshot medal. To get the Deadshot medal, players need to kill 5 or more players with headshots. Deadshot medal in COD Mobile BR ( Image via Call of Duty Mobile)In multiplayer, players can still use Shock-RC to stop players and shoot headshots easily. Things are not that easy in Battle Royale. In a huge map like Isolated, gunfights mostly take place in longer ranges. Getting headshots at range is the hardest. However, with a few tweaks to the equipment, players can ensure easy headshots in COD Mobile BR.Also Read: COD Mobile: New Shield Grenade, Martyrdom Perk and 90 FOV Slider are coming in Season 6Easy tricks to get Deadshot medal in COD Mobile BR1) Use Trap Master to slow enemies down Trap Master class in Battle Royale ( Image via Call of Duty Mobile)Trap Master class comes in handy in a lot of ways and one of them is getting easy headshots. Trap Master depletes health very fast and enemies will have to heal if they are caught in a live trap. All COD Mobile players need to do is find out the enemy caught in the trap and aim their head while shooting. They will be slow so it is easy to land the shots. 2) Use snipers Another easy way to guarantee headshots is by using sniper rifles. Snipers come with a 6x or 8x scope which offers the best view required by players to land headshots at a distance, without caring to engage in heavy gunfights. Just aim and kill!3) Aim higher For players who like to play aggressive and not camp with a sniper, simply aim higher while shooting enemies. Look for bots to land easy headshots or simply rush in and shoot for the head. Another trick is to play in duos or squads and down an enemy and finish them with single tap shots on their head.Also Read: Easy tricks to secure Worm Medal in COD Mobile Battle Royale 0 0 Reply x Edit Delete Delete the comment? No thanks Delete Cancel Update Login to reply Cancel Reply