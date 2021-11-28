How to get TTE in Railways: How to get TTE in Railways? Find out the required qualifications, salary and promotion details here – How to join tte in Railway Salary and Promotion

Railways is still the most popular sector among the youth who dream of getting government jobs. TTE jobs are also considered the most attractive in railways. If you also want to get a job as a TTE in Railways, today through this article we will give you complete information about TTE selection process and required qualifications, education, salary and career.

Learn what TTE does

TTE’s full name is Traveling Ticket Examiner. One person is appointed by Indian Railways for the convenience of the passengers traveling by train. Who checks all the passengers’ tickets and tells them their exact location. In addition, the TTE is responsible for addressing their grievances. On the other hand, if a passenger does not have a valid travel ticket, the TTE also penalizes him as per the rules.

In addition, TTE also helps in providing meals / snacks etc. to the passengers. TTE takes action even if luggage is stolen or lost. In addition, the TTE also assumes responsibility for protecting the train or passengers in the train from any kind of damage.

How to get a TTE?

The Railway Board of India from time to time issues notification for recruitment of TTE vacancies for which aspiring candidates can apply. You can also apply on the official website of Railways. Remember, Railway TTE application has to be applied within the prescribed time. Candidates can also get a print out of the admission card by entering their online registration or date of birth as per the information instructions that the candidates will appear for the examination on the scheduled date at the scheduled examination center.

After passing the exam, you can become a TTE in Indian Railways. In order to pass this exam, it is necessary to pay special attention to its preparation. General knowledge, mathematics and logic questions are specially asked in the Railway’s TTE exam. Of course, in order to pass this test, one has to be proficient in these things.

Education is required to become a TTE

Must be 12th pass with 50% marks to be a TTE candidate. Also, the applicant must be an Indian citizen to become a TT. Also, candidates can apply for Railway TTE from any state.

Tte exam in railways

For your information we tell you that in TT exam you are asked a total of 150 questions. There are questions related to Mathematics, English, General Knowledge and General Logic, as well as some questions related to Railways. All 17 zones of Indian Railways are Rs. R. Notifications are issued by B for restoration in railways. This information should be taken by the candidates from time to time. After passing this examination of 150 marks for becoming a TTE in Railways, the candidate is first trained at a specific train and station and then his tenure begins.

Eligibility to become TTE in Railways

If you are going to apply for the post of TTE, you need to have at least 50% marks in 12th. You must be between 18 and 30 years of age. The rules for sc / st and obc have been slightly changed in this exam, the age limit for them has been kept a little higher than this. You also need to have a good vision for this job. If you have poor eyesight, you will not be able to get a job.

Physical fitness

The RRB has set a number of physical fitness criteria for becoming a TTE, which are as follows. Vision Ability – Distant Vision or Distance Vision – 6/9, 6/12 with and without spectacles. Sight near or near sight – 0.6, 0.6 with and without spectacles

TTE salary

TTEs are offered a number of benefits along with a good salary. According to the Seventh Pay Commission, TTEs now receive salaries ranging from Rs 9,400 to Rs 35,000. In addition, Rs. 1900 / – Grade Pay + DA + HRA + Other Allowance is also available. TT and their families are also provided free train travel to get anywhere.

Advertisement of TTE

After TTE, you can also get promotions for different positions. You can also be selected for the posts of Senior Ticket Collector, Ticket Inspector, Head Ticket Collector, Chief Ticket Inspector etc. Upon promotion, your salary and available facilities will also increase.