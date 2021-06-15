How to go live on Twitter: Step-by-step guide

Twitter is a well-liked social media platform the world over. On Twitter, folks can talk about a number of ongoing social subjects as properly. Twitter is a well known platform for politicians, college students, policymakers, social media influencers, and others. Now, in case you are a Twitter consumer and wish to go live on Twitter there are some easy steps you want to observe.

Test right here the step-by-step guide to go live on Twitter.

Right here is how to begin a live video:

Step 1: Open the Twitter app on your cellphone.

Step 2: Then faucet on the digital camera icon from the composer.

Step 3: Faucet on Live on the backside selector.

Step 4: To go live with audio however not video, faucet on the microphone on the prime proper. This may flip off the digital camera, and also you’ll be heard by viewers, however not seen.

Step 5: Fill in an non-obligatory description that may seem as a Tweet, and a location if desired.

Step 6: To ask friends earlier than going live, faucet on Invite friends to choose or seek for folks to be part of your broadcast.

Faucet on the profile icon of the friends you need to be part of.

Faucet on Save.

Step 7: Now faucet on Go live. Your live broadcast, with description and placement (if added), will seem in a Tweet in your follower’s timeline and on your profile.

Right here is how to finish a live video:

You may finish a live video at any time by urgent the Cease button on the highest left and confirming your motion within the menu that comes up.

