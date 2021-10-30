How to help children with “Long COVID” in school? How to help children with “Long COVID” in school? – How to help children suffering from “Long COVID” in school?

Students should be given an emotional support to avoid restlessness and stress. Motivate the students for alternative extra-curricular activities which are not physical and which do not put too much cognitive pressure.

Susan Davies and June Walsh-Messinger.

Children infected with COVID-19 generally recover rapidly and do not require special support upon return to school. However, some people exposed to the disease experienced persistent symptoms and post-infection complications. These symptoms included fatigue, difficulty in breathing, ‘brain fog’, changes in taste and smell, and headache, among other problems. In the medical community it is called the “long covid”.

Children who will be affected by Kovid for a long time will need support in schools. Some symptoms such as fatigue, ‘brain fog’ and loss of memory are similar symptoms experienced after a concussion. Since these symptoms are challenging to recognize or monitor, it is difficult even for teachers to know how to help. We studied how schools can deal with concussions and the long-term covid symptoms and associated mental health consequences.

Children and prolonged covid:

Not all physical symptoms are necessarily experienced after being infected with the corona virus for a long time. When symptoms last for more than a few weeks, extensive medical examinations by pediatricians with longstanding covid knowledge are recommended. Post covid pediatric clinic is the best way to find such doctors. However, there are not many such clinics in America right now. Post-Covid problems have been seen in adults. However, long-term research on covid in children is insufficient.

School Accommodation:

Children who continue to experience symptoms after reporting that they are not infected with COVID-19 and who have been cleared to return to school should tell the school about their health problems. If a child is not officially found to be infected with COVID for a long time, then gradually returning to school and doing gradual activities with the academy can help children recover.

We recommend that parents, teachers and doctors work together to help children recover. It is helpful if professionals located in the school such as school nurses, counselors and psychologists act as negotiators. In addition, flexibility in appearance can help reduce fatigue. Reduce physical activity and stay away from stimulating environments to prevent fatigue and headache.

Improving work pressure is also important. This includes removing more challenging projects and unnecessary assignments, giving alternative assignments, and allowing students to be absent from classes without penalty. Give extra time to complete tasks to help a child with ‘brain fog’. Students should be given an emotional support to avoid restlessness and stress. Motivate the students for alternative extra-curricular activities which are not physical and which do not put too much cognitive pressure.

An emerging disease:

We have a lot to learn about the long-term impact of COVID-19 and the long-term post-Covid symptoms. These guidelines are based on the information currently available and should be considered preliminary. It is important for parents, teachers and physicians to continue to communicate with each other about symptoms and effective treatment as more information on COVID-19 and its treatment emerges.

(Davis is a professor at the University of Dayton’s School of Psychology, while Messinger is an associate professor of psychology.)