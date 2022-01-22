How to help families of fallen NYPD officers



HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) — A complete of 5 New York Metropolis police officers have been shot for the reason that begin of this yr – one of them passing away within the line of responsibility.

That is actually a heartbreaking time for the police power, however much more so for the families of the officers concerned – and there may be help for them.A bunch referred to as ‘Reply the Name’ supplies families of fallen officers within the Metropolis of New York monetary assist. They begin by giving out $25,000 checks from donated cash to help alleviate some of the uncertainty such a tragedy can carry. Then they supply an annual stipend – something to help present some aid.

“This previous yr the stipend was $12,000, we hope to find a way to proceed that – when you do the maths, we take care of over 500 families, in order that’s over 5 million {dollars} a yr that we’ve got to increase,” stated Stephen Dannhhauser of the New York Police and Hearth Widows and Youngsters Profit Fund.

The group additionally supplies alternatives for families of fallen officers to cnnect with others.

WATCH | 5 NYPD officers have been shot for the reason that begin of 2022———-

* Get Eyewitness Information Delivered

* Extra Manhattan information

* Ship us a information tip

* Obtain the abc7NY app for breaking information alerts

* Comply with us on YouTube

Submit a Information Tip