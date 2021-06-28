How to Hide Photos and Videos from Android Smartphone without any App

If you want to hide your private photo from your android mobile without any third party then follow this trick.

New Delhi. Many times you do not want to delete your personal photos from the phone’s library, but you are afraid that if the mobile is in the hands of someone else, then your privacy may be leaked. So today we are going to tell you a way to hide photos from the phone, which will solve your problem in a pinch. So let’s know the easy way to hide photos.

How to Hide Photos from Third Party Apps

How to Hide Photos on Android Smartphones Without Third-Party Apps Below we have listed tricks for Samsung, Xiaomi and OnePlus users so that you can hide your photos and videos.

Samsung Users – Users using Samsung, first of all go to the gallery of your phone. Then create a new album and move all the photos and videos you want to hide in it. Then you have to go to the Albums option and click on the three dot menu.

After doing this, you have to select the Hide option here.

– This way your album will be hidden.

Xiaomi users how to hide your photos and videos

The process is different for users who use Xiaomi or Redmi mobiles.

Xiaomi users first have to go to the gallery of their mobile.

After this select the photos and videos that you want to hide.

After this click on the Hide button given in the menu.

By doing this, the photos selected by you will be hidden.