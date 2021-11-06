How to hide the number of reaction appearing on Facebook post, know this special trick- How to hide the number of reaction appearing on Facebook post know this special trick

If you are troubled due to low likes on Facebook then you need not worry because such an option has come for you. With which you can now hide likes and reactions on your posts. This feature has been brought after almost two years of testing. Under this feature, users can hide the like count from the posts of others that appear on their posts. This feature is completely optional, which people will be able to use as they wish. This feature gives a different experience to the users.

For example, if you post a photo and you only get five likes on it, then it can be an embarrassment for you. Because of this, if you want, you can hide the likes of your post, for this you have to know these tricks. This is a very simple trick, which you can do in a few minutes from your phone. Let us know how you can hide the reaction of your post on Facebook.

You can hide the reaction on Facebook like this

First of all you have to open Facebook app on your mobile.

After logging in with your ID, you have to click on the three dots on the side.

In this, you have to click on the option ‘Settings and Privacy’.

Then you select the setting option.

After this, you have to go to the Preference option and select the option with ‘Reaction Preference’.

Then you go to the option ‘Hide number of reaction’.

Now you can turn on the two options shown here, ‘On post from other’ and ‘On your post’.

It is worth noting that after setting this setting, no one will be able to see the post on your profile. This post will not show the number of reactions on your profile even if you are tagged in this post. Profiles getting less likes will get relief from this feature.

Where can the post be seen

If you post in Market Place, Pages, Groups and Comments after this setting, then likes will appear on your post. If someone has tagged you in another post, even then the number of reactions of that post will be shown. Apart from this, after setting this, you can see the number of likes and reactions on your post yourself.