How to identify fake accounts on Facebook, follow these steps

If you do not know how to find fake pages on Facebook, then this news is of great use to you.

New Delhi. Facebook is the most popular platform of social media. But many times Fake News, Fake Profile and Fake Pages disturbs the person. Many people are deceived by this. Because the only motive of some people is to deceive, spread misleading propaganda or give wrong message. But do you know about Fake Pages of Facebook? Otherwise, today we are going to tell you some such tips, by which you can identify fake pages on Facebook.

fake account

Fake account is one where some people try to pretend that they are not really there. Fake accounts include accounts of fake or fake people, pets, celebrities or organizations.

how to go to fake account profile

—If you can’t find him, search for the name you used on the profile or ask your friends to send his link.

—Click under the cover photo and select Get Help or Report Profile.

-If you report Pages, select Get help or Report Pages.

-You can report a Facebook account pretending to be someone else by filling out the form.

Find out who has seen your profile on Facebook like this

Facebook is such a medium from where many personal information of people also comes out. Did you know you can find out who is viewing your profile? Yes, with a simple trick, you can find out who has peeped on your profile. In a few seconds his profile will open in front of you.

follow these steps

First of all, you have to open the browser and log-in to Facebook in it.

– After login on Facebook you have to go to your profile.

After that you right click. There you will see many options. But you have to go to View Page Source.

You can also use CTRL+U command to go to view page source.

– Search BUDDY_ID by doing CTRL+F.

– There will be 15 digits in front of it, you have to copy that.

– After copying you have to enter https://www.facebook.com/15 digit. After that after searching, you will be able to see the person who has viewed your profile.