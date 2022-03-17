How to Improve your Recruiting Process with an ATS

Recruiting quality talent to your organization can be especially difficult in today’s market. With so many vacant positions, employers have had to be creative and strategic when attracting new employees. The process of recruiting and hiring talent can be time consuming, as well as costly. Taking time out of your day to create a recruiting plan, organize meetings between the talent and hiring managers or human resource professionals, and post openings on your website and job boards can really distract from your day-to-day duties.

Enter the ATS. What is an ATS? An ATS, or applicant tracking system, is a tool that improves the process of recruiting prospective employees, scheduling interviews and meetings, and onboarding the chosen talent for their new roles. Here’s how an ATS can help change the way you hire.

Pull in Quality Applicants

The first step of filling any job position is usually placing a listing for the opening on your website or a job board like Indeed. With ATS, you no longer have to post the listing manually on each website—the software will do it for you, tracking how many applicants come in from each website and recommending ways you can improve visibility. These strategic tips can be important for future job openings, as well.

ATS can also help by targeting prospects whose resumes include keywords that signify to the software that they’d be a good choice for the position. This can work in two ways. One, an ATS helps by gatekeeping those who’ve already applied and only pushing the best resumes on to the hiring manager. Two, many ATS software options will crawl databases of qualified talent who may be employed elsewhere but could be open to new opportunities, and send them an email to apply for the open position.

Track Prospective Employees

Once the resumes have been collected and all the prospects are logged, the ATS will keep you organized throughout the hiring process. Even if you’ve narrowed it down to a handful of candidates, it can be extremely difficult to keep meetings and paperwork organized. A good ATS will keep every applicant’s information neat and organized, as well as send automated emails to schedule phone calls, video conferences, or in-person interviews. You can also program it to alert anyone else who should be on the call, like other team members or managers who should be involved in the interview process, and keep their schedules organized as well.

Make an Offer

When you’re ready to make the final decision, your ATS will help you send the email to make the official offer letter, and keep that information organized for you to reference in the future. The ATS will also log the information from any qualified candidates you interviewed that just weren’t perfect for this role, but may be worth reaching out to in the future for other opportunities. A good ATS will also keep track of analytics, letting you know important data to help expedite the hiring process in the future and ways you can improve.

Onboard

Some great ATSs also include onboarding features, or can be easily integrated with the onboarding system you have in place. Onboarding is often a tedious process for both the employee and the employer. When a new employee is hired, there is more than just paperwork to think about. Scheduling meetings and training sessions with managers, issuing credentials for email accounts or software that will be used on the job, and providing a handbook of rules and expectations are all things that need to be done during the first week on the job. An ATS can make this process easier for the HR department to organize for new employees, and help reduce stress for new employees so they can focus on starting their new job.