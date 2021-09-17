How to Integrate Altruism into Your Marketing



Does your marketing connect with your customers’ hearts or heads? A lot of marketing speaks to the head. Most adverts, websites, and sales brochures promote product features and benefits. For example, a website may say, “Our innovative design makes it the most powerful software on the market.” You’re not told how the product will benefit you. And if there’s a real benefit stated, it’s a rational one like, “It works twice as fast as its counterparts so you have more time to relax.”

Adverts that speak to the heart are expensive to make because they require a lot of time and effort, so most companies avoid them altogether. But altruism can be good for business. Altruistic companies focus on social value creation and, as a result, succeed economically. If altruism is missing from your marketing, here’s how you can bring it back.

Give Away Stuff to Those in Need

You don’t have to give away stuff to everyone when running a marketing campaign. You can decide to focus on those in need. For example, you can supply football jerseys to underprivileged kids’ in baseball teams. You can also auction unused company assets to raise funds and help the homeless or the poor.

You can enlist the help of the companies in different industries and make the auction or giveaway part of a bigger event that highlights the cause. The recipients of your products/services will be more willing to spread the news about your business when they know you have good intentions. They can put a car stock image of cars you’re selling on their social media profiles or add links to their profiles that send people to your website.

Help Your Customers Make a Difference

As you practice altruism, let your customers participate in the process. For example, a former homeless person can join your cause to help other homeless people. Encourage your customers to share their stories in your adverts, on social media, and in traditional media. And as you help people and change their lives, stay connected to them.

Altruism doesn’t always have to be pure social work. You can get involved in your community and make a real difference. For example, you can sponsor bright, underprivileged kids through college. That way, you’ll touch their lives, their families, and their community as well.

You can also create a forum for your customers to connect with each other and make a difference–like a Facebook group. Make it easy for them to participate in your altruistic efforts. They can donate directly to the cause and recruit other people to join. They can also share what they’re doing with their friends, indirectly promoting your company.

Get Your Team to Join In

Your altruistic efforts will only be successful if you have the backing of your employees. Encourage them to participate so you can work together to make a difference. Make it easy for them to help by picking a cause they love.

Profile their work on a company blog and on social media. Share their experiences with customers so they know your employees are part of the process. For example, you can invite local media to talk to employees as they serve food to the homeless. Make photos and story bylines available to the media.